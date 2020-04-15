OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 India price: OnePlus says don't go by dollar, hints at aggressive India prices

Highlights OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 smartphones

The two are the most expensive smartphones from OnePlus to date

The pricing of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro could be quite aggressive in India

Chinese phone maker OnePlus launched its latest flagships, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro at an online-only event yesterday. While the event was one worthy of a flagship product launch, it did lack the glitz and glam that we've come to associate with OnePlus launches in the past.

However, the same cannot be said of the two phones, both of which bring a refined design and feature set to easily make them the most premium OnePlus smartphones to have been created to date. But as we have seen in the past, truly premium flagships don't come cheap -- something that also looks true for the OnePlus 8 series of phones too.

The company has announced the OnePlus 8 will start at a price of $699 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with the higher end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at $799. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro's entry variant with 8GB RAM+128GB storage starts retail at $899. The premium variant of the device with 12GB RAM and 256GB has been priced at $999.

This makes the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro the most expensive OnePlus phones to have been launched to date, with the $999 price point even placing the OnePlus 8 Pro's top-end variant in the same league as expensive flagships from Samsung and Apple.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: Aggressive pricing for India?

But, while the jump in the price may be a significant one for buyers in the United States -- and even in Europe -- it may not necessarily be the case for us here in India. In fact the company even hinted at the same when it tweeted out shortly after the launch to inform its Indian fan base that the Indian pricing of the devices will be announced soon.

Interestingly, the tweet urged fans to remain patient as it preached: "Good things come to those who w8." There was also a hint at that the Indian pricing of the phones could be more affordable, as it clarified that the company doesn't "speak dollar" and that the Indian prices will be coming soon.

Good things come to those who w8 pic.twitter.com/t7OrAPlNBR  OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 14, 2020

While there is no official word on this yet, the tweet could be a hint that the pricing of the OnePlus 8 phones would most likely be aggressive as always, and that the regular OnePlus 8 could even start retail at around the Rs 42,000 mark, with the entry variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro being put up for sale at around the Rs 55,000 mark.

If it indeed ends up being so, it'll make India one of the most affordable markets to buy a new OnePlus 8 series device from. However, before we get too excited, we'd still like to throw in a word of caution here, and remind our readers that the pricing of the device depends on multiple factors -- most of which aren't working in the Indian buyers' favour at the moment.

The depreciation of the Rupee against the Dollar and more crucially the 50 per cent hike in GST on phones -- from 12 per cent to 18 per cent now -- are all factors that could potentially push up the price of the OnePlus 8 series devices in India. Further, the disruption in supply and manufacturing caused by the Covid 19 induced lockdowns may also have some role in increasing prices of the phones in India.

As such, we'd recommend waiting for a few days for the company to announce the prices of the smartphones, and not getting too excited over a cryptic tweet by the company.