OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 India prices: Start from Rs 41,999 for OP8, 8 Pro price also aggressive

Highlights OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro price in India have been announced

OnePlus' latest smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were launched just a few days ago by the company via a webstream. At the time, the company announced not just the specifications and features of the devices, but also their pricing.

However, the latter was only for the US and select European markets. And now the company has gone ahead and announced the price of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in India too. Along with the pricing of the phones, it has also revealed the price of the Bullets Wireless Z earphones too. The prices were revealed through an exclusive reveal on the OnePlus Red Cable Club community platform today.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: Price in India

As per the company, the OnePlus OnePlus 8's 6+128 RAM and storage variant will only be available in the Glacial Green variant exclusively through Amazon. The price of the variant will be Rs 41,999.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 8 will be available in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours. The variant has been priced at Rs 44,999 and will be up for purchase from all online and offline channels.

The highest-end variant of the OnePlus 8 -- 12GB RAM and 256GB storage -- has been priced at Rs 49,999 and will be available in three colours, Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow. This variant too will be available across online and offline channels.

Coming to the ONePlus 8 Pro, the phone is available in two memory and storage variants, with the entry-level 8GB+128GB one available in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours across online and offline channels at a price of Rs 54,999. The higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has been priced at Rs 59,999. The variant has been announced to be available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue via all online and offline channels.

The prices of the two phones are still quite aggressive in India when you compare them to the pricing of the phone in the US. To remind our readers, the OnePlus 8 series phones were announced as the most expensive from the company to date. To begin with, the OnePlus 8 was announced to start at a price of $699 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, with the higher end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at $799.

The OnePlus 8 Pro also comes with a more expensive price tag than OnePlus Pro phones launched before, with the entry 8GB RAM+128GB storage starting retail at $899 in the US. The premium variant of the device with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage was announced for an even steeper price of $999.

For the price, both the phones get some really impressive specs, including Qualcomm's most powerful chipset to date, the Snapdragon 865 SoC which the company has paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage depending on your model and variant of choice. Both the phones are 5G ready and have been announced to support the same in all regions where the device can find a relevant network to latch on to.