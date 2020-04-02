OnePlus 8 Pro renders show off new bold colours, cases also leaked

Highlights The OnePlus 8 Pro official renders have been leaked.

A few days ago, we were treated to official renders of the OnePlus 8 in all their glory and today, it's time for the OnePlus 8 Pro. Yes, even though OnePlus has announced a launch date that's just around the corner, tipster Ishan Agarwal along with WinFuture has revealed all the official renders of the Pro model. The design is nothing new and is in line with the previously released CAD renders. However, we have a glimpse of all the colours the new phone will come in.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will come in three colours just like the OnePlus 8 but there's an exclusive colour shade for the Pro variant. The new colour shade is called Ultramarine blue and it's basically a fluorescent purple on the possibly matte glass finish. Some of you may like the new shade, some may don't. I particularly prefer subtle shades and this one doesn't seem to do justice the design of the phone.

Other than the new blue, there's the new Glacial Green that we also saw on the OnePlus 8. The Onyx Black also makes it to the OnePlus 8 Pro. The black variant is the only one that has a glossy finish. Rest of the design is similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro, albeit with some changes. The display has slimmer bezels on the sides but there are thick bezels on the top and bottom. There's a small punch-hole cutout for the camera this -- no pop-up camera any more.

At the back, there's the same vertically mounted triple camera system that's surrounded by the fourth camera sensor and an LED flash. There's none of that ugly camera hump that we used to see in phones these days.

Apart from the phone, the cases for both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have also been revealed. The regular OnePlus 8 gets a lot of colour and material options. The Karbon case and Nylon case make a comeback. The Sandstone case is also present for the OnePlus 8 in different shades of colours, mostly in Cyan and Purple. The black sandstone finish is only reserved for the OnePlus 8 Pro along with the Karbon and Cyan sandstone.

The OnePlus 8 series will be unveiled in an online livestream event on April 14 and India can catch the launch stream at 8:30 pm.