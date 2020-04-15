OnePlus 8 Pro reviews: What is good and what is not in this new OnePlus phone

Highlights OnePlus 8 Pro is the top OnePlus phone in Series 8. It launches with a global price of $899.

The OnePlus 8 Pro reviews note that compared to previous phones, it comes with more features.

OnePlus 8 Pro reviews mostly praise its screen while camera performance is a mixed bag.

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro have been launched. They were launched at an online-only event, which was streamed, on April 14. This is a global launch for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, and given that we here in India are currently under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, we will have to wait a while before these phones come here. The sale of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will start in the coming weeks in India, likely around mid-May. The India Today Tech review of the OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 will also come then. Long wait, we know. So, in the meantime, let's take a look at what some other sites are saying in their early OnePlus 8 Pro reviews.

What we write next is not the India Today Tech review disclaimer again but is based on what global tech sites have found about the OnePlus 8 Pro. And the reviews mostly believe that this is the best Android flagship phone to buy right now, but usual caveats apply.

There are no perfect phones and OnePlus 8 Pro reviews suggest that it too has its thorns along with all the roses that it offers to consumers. So, what are these thorns and roses? We read tons of reviews and here are the quick findings.

-- Most reviews note that the OnePlus 8 Pro has a brilliant screen. The 6.78-inch screen with 120Hz is not only fast and fluid but is also incredibly sharp due to its extremely high resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. OnePlus says that the OnePlus 8 Pro received 13 awards from DisplayMate, and most reviews seem to agree that the OnePlus 8 Pro screen is brilliant.

-- On the design, most reviewers found that the build quality of the OnePlus 8 Pro impeccable. They also like the new colours. But some find the curved edges of the phone to make the device slippery. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a punch-hole camera on its display, and not the pop-up camera like the OnePlus 7T. Some reviewers welcome this simplified design while some believe that the pop-up camera was better because it provided a wholesome display.

-- Most reviewers praise the performance of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Apparently, the Snapdragon 865 chipset, plenty of LPDDR5 RAM reviewers were testing 12GB variant and fast UFS 3.0 storage keeps the magic going. OnePlus phones are usually incredibly fast phones and the OnePlus 8 Pro doesn't seem to be any different.

-- The OnePlus 8 Pro reviews also appreciate the phone's design that now sports IP68 certification and is water and dust-proof.

-- Most OnePlus 8 Pro reviews like the phone's battery life it has a 4500 mAh battery and its ability to charge quickly. They also like Oxygen OS. Basically, no surprises here.

-- The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a new camera set-up and this camera gets a mixed score in most reviews. Most OnePlus 8 Pro reviews highlight the phone's ability to click detailed photos with the new 48-megapixel camera in good light. They also highlight the quality photos that the 48-megapixel wide-angle camera can click. But most reviews also agree that the 8-megapixel telephoto (zoom) camera falls short of what they would call good performance and that the 5-megapixel color-filter camera is more of a gimmick. At the same time, most OnePlus 8 Pro reviews praise its new macro mode, which the phone achieves using some clever camera processing and cropping the image from the main 48-megapixel camera.

-- Most reviews find the front camera it uses a 16-megapixel sensor -- performance of the OnePlus 8 Pro good, but some do talk about the extra-soft skin tones and wish the images could have shown some more details.

OnePlus 8 Pro reviews summary

The bottom-line if you are looking for that is this: the OnePlus 8 Pro reviews find that this is a fantastic phone which could have been perfect if only its camera system was slightly better in low light and for telephoto images. What about the price? The OnePlus 8 Pro starting price is $899, which is no longer flagship killer but flagship. Most OnePlus 8 Pro reviews, while comparing the OnePlus 8 Pro to more expensive phones like the iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy S20+ and Pixel 4, find that the features, hardware and performance that the OnePlus 8 Pro brings to the table justify the price increase.

Keep in mind that these impressions are about the OnePlus 8 Pro launched globally. In India, the price would be different, in India the operating conditions for phones are different-different networks, temperature, etc so our review may end up being different from what the OnePlus 8 Pro reviews have appeared so far. Stay tuned.