OnePlus 8 Pro to come with 120Hz display and quad-camera system, new image leaked ahead of April 14 launch

Highlights The OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 are going to be launched on April 14.

Ahead of the launch, a new image and details of the OnePlus 8 Pro have been leaked on a Chinese website.

The leaked info reveals that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 120Hz display and a quad-camera system.

In a few days from now on April 14 to be precise OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8 Pro. Before the launch, a lot of information about the OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 that is also going to be launched on the same day, has come out in public. Some of this information has appeared through reliable leaks, while some has been by OnePlus in its community forums. Now, there is a new image of the OnePlus 8 Pro that has been leaked on a Chinese website, giving more clues about the upcoming premium phone.

The image leaked on Weibo shows the Chinese variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro it runs the Hydrogen OS instead of Oxygen OS that global variants uses with some of the phone's details visible on the screen. The image confirms that OnePlus 8 Pro will use a display with 120Hz refresh rate, which is an upgrade on the 90Hz display used in the OnePlus 7T, and that it will come with quad-camera setup.

The details pertain to only the OnePlus 8 Pro. Chances are that the regular OnePlus 8 will continue to use a 90Hz display similar to what OnePlus put in the OnePlus 7T. As far as the screen size is concerned, the leaked image shows that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 6.78-inch with OLED panel.

As for the camera, the OnePlus 8 Pro is going to have quad-camera system, apart from the selfie camera that is likely to be in a pop-up module. This rear camera system will be using four image sensors and four lenses. The primary camera will use 48-megapixel sensor. Then there is going to be one more camera with 48-megapixel sensor, and then there are two cameras with 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensor.

It is possible that this quad-camera system is going to be limited to the OnePlus 8 Pro, with OnePlus 8 using three-camera module. The leaked image shows that at least one variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro is going to come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be using Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, something that OnePlus has already confirmed.

OnePlus has already confirmed that phones in the OnePlus 8 series are going to come with wireless charging. There are also rumors that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a water-proof and dust-proof design with IP68 certification.

While both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro seem to be getting more top-of-the-line features, there are rumors that their prices are also going to be higher. In India, the prices for the OnePlus 8 series phones may start from around Rs 50,000.