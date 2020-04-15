OnePlus 8 Pro vs Oppo Find X2 Pro: How do two flagships measure up?

Highlights OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8 Pro finally.

Oppo launched the Find X2 Pro some days back.

Both phones have a lot of similarities.

OnePlus 8 Pro is the mightiest of the two in the newly-introduced OnePlus 8 series. The flagship smartphone is not quite a big departure from its prequel, the OnePlus 7 Pro, but it has everything refined in the specifications sheet. There is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, wireless charging, improved cameras, updated OxygenOS interface, and a 120Hz display. But some of these specifications are also what another flagship from a familial company flaunts. Oppo recently launched the Find X2 phones, including the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro. The latter does have what, Oppo thinks, it takes to counter the bigwigs in the market, and that, possibly, also includes the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is high on its specifications but so is the Oppo Find X2 Pro. There are so many common factors between them - 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor, and on par cameras. But, at the same time, there are some areas where the OnePlus 8 Pro has an upper hand. We list the similarities and dissimilarities between the OnePlus 8 Pro and Oppo Find X2 Pro in terms of specifications and pricing.

OnePlus 8 Pro v. Oppo Find X2 Pro: Display

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate that has been bumped up to 120Hz from 90Hz on the last year's flagship. It has a QHD+ resolution, HDR10+, and a punch-hole design. It has been rated A+ by DisplayMate along with felicitating it with over 10 "display performance records." There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. That is the maximum on an Oppo phone. The display has a QHD+ resolution as well, along with a punch-hole design, and HDR10. DisplayMate gave a rating of A+ to the Find X2 Pro as well. The display on the Oppo Find X2 Pro is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The Oppo Find X2 Pro has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

OnePlus 8 Pro v. Oppo Find X2 Pro: Processor

The OnePlus 8 Pro rocks a 7nm+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with eight cores (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585, 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585, and 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585). It has an Adreno 650 GPU for graphics as well. The Oppo Find X2 Pro has the exact same specification for its processor - an octa-core 7nm+ Snapdragon 865 SoC (having similar cores) paired with Adreno 650 GPU.

OnePlus 8 Pro v. Oppo Find X2 Pro: Camera

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a set of four cameras on the back - a 48-megapixel f/1.8 25mm wide sensor with omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS; a 48-megapixel f/2.2 13mm ultrawide sensor with PDAF; an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, PDAF, and OIS; and finally a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel f/2.5 wide-angle sensor on the front, residing inside the punch-hole setup.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro, on the other hand, has three cameras at the back - a 48-megapixel f/1.7 25mm wide sensor with omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS; a 48-megapixel f/2.2 17mm ultrawide sensor with AF; and a 13-megapixel Periscope f/3.0, 129mm telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel f/2.4 wide-angle camera inside the punch-hole.

OnePlus 8 Pro v. Oppo Find X2 Pro: Battery

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4510mAh battery that comes with 30W fast charging on both wired and wireless connections. It is the first smartphone from the company to come with wireless charging support.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro, on the other hand, has a 4260mAh battery with 65W fast wired charging, which is more than twice the charging capability of the OnePlus 8 Pro. The smartphone does not support wireless charging. Oppo's recently launched Ace 2 is the first phone to feature wireless charging.

OnePlus 8 Pro v. Oppo Find X2 Pro: Pricing

The OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $899 for the base model with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage while the Oppo Find X2 Pro comes at a starting price of EUR 1,199. The currency conversion projects the price of Rs 67,000 for the OnePlus 8 Pro and Rs 99,000 for the Oppo Find X2 Pro. But OnePlus has tweeted that they "don't speak dollars", and that the India pricing will be much less. Oppo, however, has not said anything on the India price of the Find X2 Pro.