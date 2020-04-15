OnePlus 8 reviews: More performance and what else?

Highlights OnePlus 8 is a new OnePlus phone with a global price tag of $699.

The OnePlus 8 will go on sale in India in the coming weeks.

The OnePlus 8 reviews reveal it is a good phone, but not all that different from OnePlus 7T.

The OnePlus 8 is the more affordable OnePlus phone this year. This is in relation to the OnePlus 8 Pro, otherwise, even the OnePlus 8 is more expensive than previous OnePlus phones. To be precise, at a starting price of $699, it costs $100 more than the OnePlus 7T. But these are global prices. Both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro have been launched globally. They will come to India in the coming weeks, once the lockdown brought about by the coronavirus epidemic is over. Most likely, by mid-May, the OnePlus 8 series phones will be on sale in India.

So how good is the OnePlus 8? We will have our India Today Tech review of the OnePlus 8 when around the time when the phone goes on sale in India, but for now let's take a look at what global OnePlus 8 reviews are saying.

-- The OnePlus 7T was a solid phone, and most reviewers are finding that the OnePlus 8 is also a kind of high-end phone that would please many users. Most OnePlus 8 reviews praise its fast performance, all thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. Most OnePlus 8 reviews also like its 6.55-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, although they note that the display quality, despite being excellent, doesn't offer much of an upgrade over the display in the OnePlus 7T.

-- Most reviewers of the OnePlus 8, as expected, praise the clean and efficient Oxygen OS that powers the phone.

-- Most reviewers find the design and build quality of the OnePlus 8 impeccable. They like its curved edges, and metal and glass body.

-- The camera performance of the phone is considered acceptable in most OnePlus 8 reviews. It's good enough and in line with what the OnePlus 7T offered, but not as good as what the OnePlus 8 Pro offers. The main camera in OnePlus 8 gets thumbs up from most reviewers but the low-light performance and performance of the ultra wide-angle camera has been deemed average and lacking wow factor.

-- Most reviewers compare the OnePlus 8 to its more expensive sibling OnePlus 8 Pro. And they notice that the OnePlus 8 (the unlocked variant) lacks the IP68 rating, as well as has a more cut-down cameras and displays.

-- In comparing to the OnePlus 7T, most reviewers find the OnePlus 8 a phone that is more of an incremental upgrade despite a price increase of $100.

OnePlus 8 reviews summary

Overall, the impression from the OnePlus 8 reviews that we get is that this a phone that is solid, as good as the OnePlus 7T, but is not exactly the kind of value for money that the OnePlus 7T was. At the same time, we get the impression that the OnePlus 8 Pro is clearly a phone in a different league compared to the OnePlus 8. Though do keep in mind that the OnePlus 8 Pro costs more. Our impression from the OnePlus 8 reviews that have appeared so far is that OnePlus could have done well to keep the price of this phone similar to the price of the 8GB variant of the OnePlus 7T.

Of course, all of this is the information based on the reviews of the OnePlus 8 that have appeared in global sites. When the OnePlus 8 goes on sale in India, we at India Today Tech will be looking at it more closely and more thoroughly and we may find the phone to be different from the sort of impression we get about it so far from reviews.