OnePlus 8 series all set to launch in mid-April: Report

Good news for all the OnePlus fans as the new series of the phone is arriving sooner than we had expected. This is according to a report published by Techradar which claims the OnePlus 8 series will be unveiled in the second week of April. The company will reportedly unveil three products under the hood of OnePlus 8 series, apart from the OnePlus8, OnePlus 8 Pro there will also be a OnePlus 8 Lite. While the other two will target the premium segment, the Lite variant will be a mid-ranger.

The company has not made an official announcement about it so far but if we observe the pattern, OnePlus usually hosts their global and Indian launch events on the same day so this time too they might do the same.

The OnePlus 8 Pro model will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and will be equipped with a 120Hz QHD+ display with a single hole-punch cutout on the screen. It also being predicted that the OnePlus 8 series will have an upgraded quad-camera setup on the rear. However, one of the major takeaways will be wireless charging support. Interestingly, OnePlus was the only phone in the premium segment to not have wireless charging support but will now have it.

The OnePlus Lite, the mid-ranger that will launch along with the 8 series will sport a 6.4-inch display with a punch-hole selfie camera. It will have a 90Hz refresh rate and will come with a triple camera setup on the rear, which would include an ultrawide lens and depth sensor.

However, on the inside, the OnePlus Lite would be driven by a MediaTek processor.

The OnePlus 8 will feature a 6.6 FHD plus display with a refresh rate of 120hz. On the rear, it will have an upgraded triple camera setup while the design might be similar to the OnePlus 7T. It will include an ultrawide lens, telephoto shooter, and a high-resolution primary camera.

The prices of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be on the higher side due to an upgrade in technology while the OnePlus Lite will be priced decently.