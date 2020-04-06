OnePlus 8 series: All we know about these upcoming premium smartphones

Highlights The OnePlus 8 series will be unveiled on April 14.

OnePlus will announce the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is said to be getting wireless charging for the first time.

Next week, OnePlus will be taking off the cover from its brand new OnePlus 8 series of phones and like every year, the expectations are quite high. OnePlus has already started teasing the phones and based on that alone, it will be a treat for smartphone enthusiasts. OnePlus has already confirmed some pro-grade features such as a high refresh rate display, the Snapdragon 865 chipset, faster LPDDR5 RAM and more.

Unlike the previous years, the new OnePlus 8 series will bring mega upgrades to the lower end OnePlus 8 models. The Pro model is also said to get some upgrades that fans have been asking for many years. That said, the prices are rumoured to go up again this year and you can expect some of the models to compete with several Samsung Galaxy S20 series models.

Before OnePlus reveals any more on these phones, we have compiled everything we know about these phones.

OnePlus 8 series: Everything we know about these phones

OnePlus 8:

-The OnePlus 8 is getting some mega upgrades that will push it closer to the OnePlus 7T Pro instead of being another OnePlus 7T evolution. The Snapdragon 865 is said to be powering the phone and it will get LPDDR4X RAM along with UFS 3.0 storage.

-Similar to the Pro model, the OnePlus 8 will get curved edges. The display will measure 6.4-inches and use a 90Hz AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. The notch makes way for a new punch-hole cutout for the front 16-megapixel selfie camera.

-A 4000mAh battery is said to be powering the OnePlus 8 and it will rely on the Warp Charge 30T charging technology.

-As for the cameras, OnePlus is said to be giving a triple camera setup at the back. There will be a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor that will be paired with a 16-megapixel secondary camera

(possibly a wide-angle camera) and a 2-megapixel camera (depth).

OnePlus 8 Pro:

-The OnePlus 8 Pro will get similar upgrades as the OnePlus 8 but there are some differences. Apart from the 5G enabled Snapdragon 865 and UFS 3.0 storage, there's LPDDR5 RAM on this model.

-The display still measures 6.67-inch inches and has a quad-HD+ resolution AMOLED panel with curved edges. However, the refresh rate is now bumped up to 120Hz and the pop-up camera makes way for the punch-hole cutout for hosting the front camera, which is said to be a 16-megapixel sensor.

-The battery is said to be upgraded to 4500mAh unit on the Pro model and it will still come with Warp Charge 30T wired charging system.

-The newest upgrade on the Pro is said to be support for 30W wireless charging. OnePlus is also said to bring the IP68 water and dust certification.

-OnePlus will upgrade the camera hardware up to a new quad-setup. The main camera is said to use a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor that will be paired with another 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera using the Sony IMX586 sensor. There will be an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom and another 5-megapixel camera that will act as the colour filter.

OnePlus 8 series expected price:

OnePlus hasn't revealed the prices yet but OnePlus CEO Pete Lau suggested that the prices won't exceed $1,000 even for their top-end 5G models. We can expect the prices to start at Rs 40,000 for the entry-level OnePlus 8 while the OnePlus 8 Pro could start upwards of Rs 60,000.