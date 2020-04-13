OnePlus 8 series launch: 2 phones and 2 other products likely, here is how to watch event in India

Highlights OnePlus will hold OnePlus 8 series launch on April 14 at 8.30pm India time.

This is an online only event and will be livestreamed across the world.

Apart from phones, OnePlus is likely to show new Bullets Z earphones and wireless charger.

OnePlus 8 series phones are launching tomorrow, that is on April 14. The two phones, which are going to be the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, will be launched in an online-only event, considering that almost the whole world, and definitely the biggest markets for OnePlus, are under lockdown right now. The event is going to be live-streamed at 11 am EST, which means in India OnePlus fans will be able to tune into it from 8.30pm. At the event apart from the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro it is expected that the company will also launch new wireless Bullet earphones and a wireless charger.

Ahead of the OnePlus 8 series launch, let's do a quick summary of the products that we believe OnePlus is going to launch. But before that a few words about the India price and sale of the OnePlus 8 series phones. Given that many countries across the world are in lockdown, including India, markets are shut, online sale paused and at best limited to essential items, and supply chain disrupted, there is not much clarity on when the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale in India. For now, the leaked information hints, that the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will only go on sale in China and that sale is likely to start from April 17.

In India, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will likely go on sale only after lockdown is lifted and Amazon, which is the retail partner of OnePlus, starts regular operations.

As far as the price is concerned, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are going to be more expensive than the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. The global price of the series 8 phones may start around Euros 700, and that means in India the starting price of the OnePlus 8 could be little over Rs 50,000 while the starting price of the OnePlus 8 Pro may end up being above Rs 60,000.

With this info out, let's turn to the OnePlus 8 launch event.

How to watch OnePlus 8 launch event in India

As noted earlier, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro launch event is going to be livestreamed. Although, the global time is in EST - Eastern Standard Time that New York follows - in India, the time for the OnePlus 8launch event is going to be 8.30pm.

To watch the OnePlus 8 launch event, you will be able to tune into the livestream in two places:

One, you will be able to follow the OnePlus 8 launch on the company's own website. For that you will have to go to: https://www.oneplus.in/launch

Or you will be able to follow the OnePlus 8 launch on YouTube. To follow the event on YouTube, you will have to go to this page: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOJvQWHuc-E

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, Bullets Z and wireless Warp Charger expected

It is expected that OnePlus will launch four products at the event. Two of these are phones, which are OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. While the phones are going to be premium phones and in many ways similar, there will be some differences. It is expected that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a display with higher refresh rate - 120Hz compared to 90Hz - and a quad-camera system compared to three rear cameras in the OnePlus 8. The Pro variant is also expected to come with dust and water-proof design, certified with IP68 rating, while right now it is not clear if the regular OnePlus 8 will have this feature or not.

The Bullets Z, meanwhile, are going to be an update on already excellent Bullets 2 Bluetooth earphones. According to leaked information, these are not going to be truly wireless like Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds, but OnePlus is equipping them with some cool features, including wireless charging, low-latency Bluetooth connection and water-proof design with IP55 rating. These Bullets Z are expected to come in four colours.

Then there is the Warp Charge 30 Wireless. Which OnePlus has already confirmed with a post on its forums. While the photo of the charger has not yet leaked or has been shown, the wireframe indicates that it is going to look like the wireless charger that Google had launched earlier. While looks could be same, OnePlus claims that technology in its wireless charger will be better than what users get in other wireless charging systems.

"To improve charging efficiency and maintain a high-power charge for longer, we utilized Warp wireless direct charging architecture. This innovative technology enables real time communication between the wireless charger and the phone through a customized chip," claims the company. "The chip assists in controlling the charger's current and voltage to maximize overall efficiency. By combining these two pioneering technologies, we were able to ensure a powerful 30W wireless charge that's both fast and stable."

What about the OnePlus Z, a rumoured more affordable phone? We don't think that phone is going to be launched at the OnePlus 8 series launch event. The OnePlus Z is likely real, given that the prices of the OnePlus 8 series are going to higher, and OnePlus may need another phone to target mainstream market, but OnePlus Z is probably not yet ready for the prime time and will probably launch after a few months around July and August.

