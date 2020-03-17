OnePlus 8 series leaks: Launch date, design, specifications, and everything else we know

Highlights The OnePlus 8 could end up getting massive upgrades this year with curved edge display.

OnePlus 8 Pro will get a 120Hz display similar to Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

OnePlus will reserve the OnePlus 8 Lite for later in the year.

A new OnePlus phone is an exciting affair for smartphone enthusiasts and with the upcoming OnePlus 8 series, excitement levels are at an all-time high. Leaks and rumours started coming even before the OnePlus 7T Pro hit the market and over the months, there's so much on these phones that you can literally skip the launch event and wait for the phones to go on sale directly before buying one.

Off late, there have been several new leaks and renders that keep on reiterating the same stuff. However, a slight change in plans has been reported by the tipsters. Instead of launching three models under the OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus will only bring the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro for now. The OnePlus 8 Lite may be coming later in the year similar to last year's OnePlus 7. Additionally, these new phones are expected to be unveiled on April 15 but through an online event instead of the usual mega on-ground event thanks novel coronavirus.

That still leaves us with some time to soak in all that we know about these two phones and hence, before OnePlus starts teasing, here is a bunch of all the stuff we know about the OnePlus 8 series.

OnePlus 8: What's new for the flagship killer?

Based on the leaks, there's a lot that's going to be a part of the regular model. Most of the stuff may look like updates over the OnePlus 7T but in terms of the overall package, the OnePlus 8 will be closer to the OnePlus 7 Pro instead of the OnePlus 7T. And isn't that a good thing?

To start with the display, the OnePlus 8 will most likely retain the 90Hz display as seen on the OnePlus 7T. However, OnePlus has already teased its 120Hz display and to gain a competitive advantage over upcoming phones like Redmi K30 Pro, Mi 10 and existing phones likes Realme X50 Pro 5G and Asus ROG Phone 2, OnePlus might move to 120Hz for the regular model. The display is said to have curved edges and instead of the notch, there will be a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The screen resolution is said to be stuck at 1080p though.

Inside, the OnePlus 8 will use a Snapdragon 865 chipset and as confirmed by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, it will support 5G networks across all the markets. You can expect OnePlus to club up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage on the regular model. The battery is also expected to be upgraded to 4000mAh and the Warp Charge 30T could take care of fast charging duties.

The camera is where the phone is expected to get massive upgrades. The rear camera could end up seeing the new 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor that could be accompanied by an ultra-wide camera and a 2x optical zoom similar to the OnePlus 7T. The front camera might use the same 16-megapixel camera we have seen on the OnePlus 7T series.

OnePlus 8

With 5G included, the OnePlus 8 is expected to start from Rs 40,000 this year for the base variant. It is a massive bump over the OnePlus 7T but it leaves OnePlus a chance to introduce the OnePlus 8 Lite later in the year.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Where's OnePlus settling this year?

It could be quite high. The OnePlus 8 Pro will take the game up to the Galaxy S20 series from Samsung and the Apple iPhones of the world.

Starting with the display, there's no doubt OnePlus might be settling for the 120Hz Quad HD+ AMOLED display that OnePlus revealed last month. The 120Hz refresh rate will make animations smoother and gameplay better. The display will have curved edges as usual but instead of the pop-up camera, OnePlus will go for a punch-hole cutout for placing the 32-megapixel camera.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will get the same Snapdragon 865 chipset as the regular model but OnePlus could end up giving the phone up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage on the top-end variant. The phone could end up getting a 4500mAh battery and chances are that it could use the same 50W Super VOOC fast charging or even the 65W fast charging from Oppo. Rumours suggest the OnePlus 8 Pro could also end up getting wireless charging and IP68 rating this year.

As for the main cameras, the OnePlus 8 Pro might use the same 64-megapixel camera from Sony along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. Rumours even suggest possibilities of a 108-megapixel camera similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Xiaomi Mi 10.