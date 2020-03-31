OnePlus 8 series to launch soon: Here's what we know about these upcoming flagships

Highlights The OnePlus 8 will go upmarket with curved edge 90Hz display.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will gain IP68 certification and wireless charging.

The OnePlus 8 series will launch on April 14 via a livestream event.

Amidst the flurry of leaks from the most popular tipsters, OnePlus has gone ahead announcing the launch date of its next-generation phones. The OnePlus 8 series, as the previous leaks suggested, will launch on April 14 and as expected, it will be a Livestream-based event due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. While OnePlus is just teasing some parts of its next phone, the leaks have given out everything on these phones -- right from the specifications to the official photos.

The OnePlus 8 series will consist of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Lite that was speculated previously is now said to be coming later in the year as the OnePlus Z -- more on that in a separate piece. Both the models are going upmarket this year, again, and OnePlus is focusing again on its performance credentials. Out of the box, OnePlus is confirming 5G support for all the phones and it has even confirmed a 120Hz refresh rate display.

If you were willing to upgrade your phone this year and the OnePlus 8 leaks had your fancy, then here's everything on these two phones that will launch two weeks later.

Everything we know about OnePlus 8 series from the leaks

OnePlus 8

Where should I start on the OnePlus 8? Compared to the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7, this year's OnePlus 8 will be a step up in terms of features and the overall premium appeal.

Some of the big highlights on the OnePlus 8 are:

-The OnePlus 8 will use the Snapdragon 865 chipset and it will bring support for 5G networks on all the variants. There will be an option to choose from 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM as well as 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

-The phone will look quite similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The front of the phone will adorn the curved-edge display while the rear of the phone will have that same vertically aligned camera hump. The circular camera design is no more present on the OnePlus 8.

-The 6.5-inch display will use a Full HD+ AMOLED panel and it is said to have a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone loses the notch and gains the punch-hole cutout for the 16-megapixel camera in the corner of the display.

-OnePlus has upgraded the battery to a 4300mAh battery and it supports Warp Charge 30T wired fast charging.

-The rear cameras is where OnePlus fans could notice a downgrade. There will be a 48-megapixel main camera with an unknown sensor type and this will be assisted by probably a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera. The third 2-megapixel camera could be used for depth data. There's no telephoto camera like the OnePlus 7T on the OnePlus 8.

-OnePlus is going to offer three colours at launch: Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black and Glacial Green.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro is getting some non-OnePlus upgrades this year and it could play with the Samsung S20 series and Apple iPhone 11 models this year.

-Forget the Snapdragon 865 chip with 5G support, the most notable upgrade on the OnePlus 8 Pro will be the inclusion of IP68 water and dust resistance. This has been a community requested feature on all OnePlus phones since ages and it is finally going to be fulfilled this year.

-Another mega upgrade that purists have been asking is the support for wireless charging. Based on the leaks, OnePlus is said to be bringing support for 30W wireless charging support on the OnePlus 8 Pro. This will be assisted with the same 30W wired fast charging we saw on the older OnePlus 7T series.

-Compared to the OnePlus 7T Pro, there's another notable upgrade. There will be now a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. This AMOLED panels will have support for HDR10+, an MEMC chip built-in for aiding smoother visuals, and brightness levels of up to 1200 nits. OnePlus has already said that its 120Hz display is the best smartphone display you will lay your eyes on. Maybe, maybe not -- we will have to wait and see.

-When it comes to performance, the Snapdragon 865 will be aided by faster LPDDR5 RAM with capacities of 8GB and 12GB. The UFS 3.0 storage will come with capacities of 128GB and 256GB.

-To prevent the 120Hz display from hogging the battery, the OnePlus 8 Pro will rely on a 4500mAh battery.

-Cameras also see major upgrades this year. For the main cameras at the back, there will be a new quad-sensor setup. The main unit will have a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor that will be aided by another 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor doing duty as the ultra-wide camera. The 8-megapixel telephoto camera will offer optical zoom of up to 3x and digital zoom of up to 30x. The last 5-megapixel camera will be a colour filter sensor. The selfie camera remains unchanged from the 16-megapixel unit.

-Lastly, the phone still quite similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro with the curved edges on the display and the narrow strip of cameras sitting at the center. The phone will come in a matte green colour variant but leaks suggest there will be a silver and blue variant of the phone as well.