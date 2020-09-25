OnePlus 8T coming soon: Expected price, features, and how to book it before launch

Highlights The OnePlus 8T will be launched in India on October 14.

The OnePlus 8T is expected to have a quad camera set-up and Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The pre-booking of OnePlus 8T in India starts from today, which is September 25.

We've been hearing rumours and reports about the OnePlus 8T launching in India for a while now, and earlier in the week, OnePlus pretty much put an end to the chatter by officially announcing the launch date of the device. Reaching out to its fans, OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 8T will be launched on October 14.

In India, the launch event will begin at 7:30 pm, and being a virtual affair shared over a livestream by the company, is expected to be attended by thousands of OnePlus fans and the media alike.

Ahead of the launch, the company even released a sneak peek of the device, giving fans an early look in 3D into the internals -- mostly the battery hardware -- of the upcoming OnePlus 8T. For those interested in taking a look themselves, you can head over here from your mobiles to preview the charging technology that will be at the heart of the OnePlus 8T.

To remind our readers, the OnePlus 8T's launch comes months after the OnePlus 8 was launched in India. In between, the company launched a new mid-tier OnePlus Nord smartphone that offered the same refined software experience, premium design language, but at a much more affordable price point than the OnePlus 8.

Here is everything we know about the OnePlus 8T so far.

OnePlus 8T: Expected price and availability

Much like other OnePlus smartphones in the past, the OnePlus 8T is set to be available for purchase through Amazon, OnePlus website and the company's chain of offline stores.

As for the availability, the OnePlus 8T 5G will be available for pre-booking starting September 25 and will remain available for the same till October, 16 at all OnePlus exclusive stores.

Further, customers can pre-book the device at Rs 2,000 giving them first preference once open sales are live for the OnePlus 8T 5G.

As for the price, the OnePlus 8T had also been spotted temporarily on Amazon Germany, with the listing also revealing the price of the smartphone.

The listing suggested that the OnePlus 8T could be cheaper than the OnePlus 8, with the 12GB RAM version of the device likely to get a price tag of 693 euros. The 8GB RAM version was also spotted online, with this particular version sporting a more affordable price point of 599 euros. Interestingly, these prices represent a 100 euro dip on the OnePlus 8, thereby making us believe that the phone OnePlus 8T could indeed be more affordable than the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8T: Expected specifications

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus itself has confirmed some key details about the smartphone, while other details have been leaked by well-known tipsters online. As per reports, the phone could come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, paired with a Snapdragon 865+ processor.

There is confirmation from OnePlus that the phone will come with an AMOLED panel that will run at a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The information on the OnePlus 8T screen is officially available from OnePlus, complete with its testing notes from Display Mate that rates it very highly.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8T screen will use a new 2.5D flexible glass which helps the display shine brighter, reaching a peak brightness of whopping 1,000 nits, while the colour accuracy will be "the highest possible across the industry".

Here are some other key details revealed for the OnePlus 8T screen:

-- It has received an A+ rating from Display Mate.

-- It has a Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) of around 0.3. In other words, true-to-life colours.

-- It gets 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour space coverage.

-- It supports HDR10+.

-- It comes with a flicker-detect sensor. This feature was earlier seen in the OnePlus 8 Pro.

-- There are up to 8,192 brightness levels available when the phone is on auto brightness.

Ultra-Fast charging and other features

Another feature confirmation that we have from OnePlus is faster charging. In a new ad, the phone has been teased to offer "Ultra-Fast" charging speeds. This feature is going to use a 65W charging solution.

"More than doubling the charging speed of its predecessor, Warp Charge 65 is capable of charging the OnePlus 8T 5G's 4500mAh battery fully in 39 minutes, and almost 58 per cent in just 15 minutes," says the company. This, according to OnePlus, will be possible due to its new 'dual battery charging technology' that the company is using in the Ultra-Fast charger.

Cameras are also expected to get upgrades. As far as the rear set-up is concerned, there will be a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor, alongside a 16-megapixel ultrawide, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While the main cameras appear to be the same, the big change appears to be the addition of the macro lens.

Additionally, the report also claims that the primary 48-megapixel lens will see OnePlus use a new imaging sensor to improve picture quality.

The design of the phone has been hinted at by the leaked photos. As noted earlier, the OnePlus 8T uses a flat screen. On the front, the phone will have the camera in a punch hole on the top left. The OnePlus 8T shell will be made of glass and aluminium.