OnePlus 8T could arrive on October 14: Expected specifications and more

Ever since OnePlus launched the Nord in India, speculations about the OnePlus 8T started doing the rounds. But now it seems OnePlus is closer to launching the 8T than it was earlier. As per a report, OnePlus is expected to launch the 8T on October 14. The upcoming smartphone will be a third addition to the OnePlus 8 series. Earlier in April, the smartphone maker had launched the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8.

As per noted tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus could launch the 8T on October 14. Agarwal says that the launch event could get delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but it will arrive by mid-October but definitely not in September. OnePlus had earlier released the OnePlus 7T in September but this time, the company has not made any announcements about the OnePlus 8T.

However, in a rather tongue-in-cheek tweet today, OnePlus has hinted at the existence of the OnePlus 8T. The company has tweeted using a teacup emoji from the official Twitter handle of OnePlus India. The tweet says, "Its tea time." The fans were quick to connect the dots and speculated that OnePlus could be talking about the upcoming 8T. Although the company has not mentioned the smartphone officially, some of the key specifications of the device have surfaced online. So let us have a look.

OnePlus 8T key specifications and features

OnePlus 8T is expected to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is speculated to be powered by Snapdragon 865+ SoC up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 8T is expected to arrive in two configurations including the 8GB+128GB variant and 12GB+256GB variant.

In terms of the camera, the smartphone is expected to feature a quad-camera setup on the rear. The camera module would comprise of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front, OnePlus 8T would likely feature a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

In the battery department, OnePlus 8T is expected to house a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Now coming to the design, the OnePlus 8T could feature a new camera island and could come in new colors.