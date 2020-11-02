OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition smartphone launched

Highlights OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition smartphone has been launched in China.

After releasing the OnePlus 8T, the company collaborated with CD Projekt Red, a Polish video game developer, to bring a special Cyberpunk 2077 edition of the new smartphone. OnePlus has now unveiled the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition smartphone which looks like a high tech product. OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition has been launched in China and looks so much different than the standard version of OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition smartphone's biggest highlight is an enlarged camera module on the rear panel. The big rectangular camera module at the back covers the whole of the phone from the top. The additional space on the camera module holds the 2077 Edition moniker. At the bottom, there is another piece of glass cover which accommodates the Cyberpunk 2077 logo.

In between the camera module and the glass cover, the middle portion of the rear panel looks like the signature sandstone cover of OnePlus. But this is merely a guess. Users will also find tones of yellow on the smartphone matching up with the colour theme of Cyberpunk 2077 video game. The design and aesthetics of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 smartphone attracts the attention of gaming enthusiasts.

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition comes in single RAM and storage configuration, that is, 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As GSMArena noted, the retail box of the latest OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition phone includes a 65W charger and a protective case with rear panel design cutouts.

The specs and features of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition smartphone, including the cameras, are the same as the standard OnePlus 8T. While the new skin is a limited edition, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition smartphone is only available in China for CNY 3,999. The phone is already up for pre-orders and will go on sale from November 11 in China. The price and availability of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition smartphone for the Indian market is unknown.