OnePlus 8T gets Canvas AOD feature with new OxygenOS 11 update

Highlights OnePlus 8T is available in India at a price of Rs 42,999.

OnePlus has released a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T.

This update brings a new feature and other optimisations with itself.

OnePlus recently unveiled its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 8T. The phone brings some powerful hardware and pairs it with interesting features to bring a flagship-level experience to users. Now to improve this experience, the company has started to roll-out the first OS update for the device which interestingly adds a new feature and brings optimisations for existing ones.

As per reports, the first OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T adds to the phone the new Canvas AOD feature. First spotted late last month in the second OxygenOS 11 Beta release for the OnePlus 8 series, these new features bring more customisation to the AOD of the phone by adding the option of a wireframe sketch of your device's lockscreen wallpaper. Reports suggest this feature, for now, is currently in beta, and it can be found within the Wallpaper settings.

Along with this, the update to Oxygen 11 OS also bring optimizations to improve the unlock experience for Ambient Display, power consumption, nightscape mode for video, white balance accuracy, and also enhances camera app stability.

To remind our readers, the OnePlus 8T features a 6.55-inch display with support for a high resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 402ppi. The 20:9 aspect ratio phone is also capable of working at a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

Under the hood, we have the trusted Snapdragon 865 SoC which has been paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The core hardware may not be the fastest available right now, but it still looks quite good powerful. As for the software, the phone's hardware has been paired with a clean copy of Android 11 based Oxygen OS

The OnePlus 8T also comes with a quad-camera set-up with a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor at the heart of it. The lens has an aperture of F/1.7. The lens also supports OIS and EIS. The phone also gets a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a field of view of 123-degrees. There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens on the device.

Compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 8T brings a slightly bigger 4500mAh battery which can be charged at almost double the speed compared to the OnePlus 8 battery. With the OnePlus 8T, the company has now migrated to a new charging standard that it calls the Warp Charge 65.

