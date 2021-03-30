OnePlus 8T gets March security patch alongside camera, clock bug fixes in new OxygenOS update

Highlights OxygenOS 11.0.8.12 has started rolling out to OnePlus 8T users in India and other regions.

The update brings fixes to several bugs in the system and apps like camera and clock.

It introduces the March security patch to the device right at the month's end.

Just a week after launching its new series of smartphones, OnePlus is focusing on its earlier flagship - the OnePlus 8T - with a new software update. The update comes with several bug fixes but, more importantly, finally brings March's security patch to the device, right at the end of the month.

Starting with India, OxygenOS 11.0.8.12 has begun rolling out to OnePlus 8T users and is expected to reach North America and Europe soon. The version is called OxygenOS 11.0.8.11 in the US and introduces several fixes to the OnePlus model in addition to the March Android security patch.

These include a safeguard against a possible double tap on the screen when typing. In addition, the update now fixes a bug that caused a failure after the customised font is changed. It even fixes the small probability issue that at times resulted in unexpected recording quality with the Recorder.

Other than the system fixes, the new OxygenOS update carries such bug removals for the camera and the clock apps. It fixes the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS. It also fixes the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays.

With the new OxygenOS version, the OnePlus 8T will also have some previously unseen system optimisations. These include the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen as well as the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging.

Here is the full changelog for the OxygenOS 11.0.8.12

System improvements

Optimised the position of the EMERGENCY icon in the lock screen

Improved the navigation gestures sensitivity during charging

Bug fixes

Fixed the failure issue after changing the customised font

Fixed the issue that the Splash Screen Information Service may stop working

Fixed the small probability issue that the language in Provision does not follow the system language

Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working

Fixed the small probability issue with the Recorder that the recording quality may not meet the expected result

Fixed the issue that reusing the wrong fingerprint long press to unlock will cause a flash screen

Fixed the small probability issue that double-tapping is abnormally triggered when typing

Fixed the failure issue when waking the voice assistance in the lock screen by swiping the icon

Fixed the issue in which home screen time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Arabic

Camera- Fixed the lagging issue when playing videos recorded by 4K CINE 60FPS

Clock- Fixed the issue that the alarm clock may not ring as scheduled on workdays

Android security patch

Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

The new OxygenOS update is being rolled out to a small group of users in India and should be incrementally received by users of the devices in other regions, as mentioned above.