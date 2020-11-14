OnePlus 8T gets new OxygenOS 11 update: Everything you need to know

Highlights OnePlus 8T is getting a new update with several bug fixes.

The new update brings camera and general performance improvements.

It also fixes NFC and call related issues.

OnePlus has released a new update for its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 8T. The new OxygenOS 11 update bears a version number 11.0.4.5 and is currently rolling out to users in India, and will soon be made available to OnePlus 8T phones in Europe and North America.

The new OnePlus OxygenOS update for the 8T brings multiple fixes and promises to improve the user experience of the device. OnePlus has revealed that the update fixes issues including call stability, system power consumption, mistouch prevention, and also improves performance in games and the camera app by improving stability.

Apart from this, the update also adds some other new features. Here's the complete changelog.

System

Optimized the call stability

Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating

Improved mis-touch prevention to offer better gaming experience

Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks

Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes

Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode

Fixed the issue that NFC cannot be turned on in a small probability

Camera

Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience

Improved camera stability

Network

Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal

Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games

For the uninitiated, the OnePlus 8T is the company's latest smartphone. It comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and an impressive 65W fast charging solution and a Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood. The phone also goes big on cameras as it houses a quad-camera set-up. Keeping the lights on the device is a 4500mAh battery.

For cameras, the phone gets really powerful hardware, which includes a quad-camera set-up with a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor at the heart of it. The lens has an aperture of F/1.7. The lens also supports OIS and EIS. The phone also gets a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a field of view of 123-degrees. There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens on the device.