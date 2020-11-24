OnePlus 8T gets new OxygenOS 11.0.5.6 update, improves battery life, camera performance and more

Highlights OnePlus 8T has received a new OxygenOS 11 update.

The new update brings improvements to camera and battery performance.

It also adds a number of fixes to the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus launched a new smartphone, the 8T, only a while ago. Since then, the phone maker has been rolling out new updates for the device to improve the device's performance. And now, OnePlus has rolled out a new OxygenOS 11 update which bears the 11.0.5.6 and brings new features and adds improvements to existing ones.

The new OnePlus OxygenOS update for the 8T brings multiple fixes and promises to improve the user experience of the device. One of the updates is for the camera performance, an issue that it has attempted to address with multiple updates till now.

Additionally, the new update also promises to improve the speed of fingerprint recognition and registering, and also claims to boost the search speed in the default File Manager app. The complete changelog of the update also reveals other features coming to the phone, along with the fact that there still isn't any November security patch for 2020.

System

Increased the success rate when registering fingerprint and improved experience

Optimized the media file scanning feature to make searching faster

Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life

Fixed the issue that the app cache has not been deleted correctly after the app uninstalled

Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock

Optimized system performance and improve stability

Camera

Optimized camera white balance and improved imaging quality

Network

Continuously optimize network connection stability and improved gaming experience

Improve the stability of video calls

All these new features are coming to the OnePlus 8T which is the company's latest smartphone. The phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and an impressive 65W fast charging solution and a Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood. The phone also goes big on cameras as it houses a quad-camera set-up. Keeping the lights on the device is a 4500mAh battery.

For cameras, the phone gets really powerful hardware, which includes a quad-camera set-up with a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor at the heart of it. The lens has an aperture of F/1.7. The lens also supports OIS and EIS. The phone also gets a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a field of view of 123-degrees. There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens on the device.