OnePlus 8T is getting Cyberpunk 2077 makeover on November 2

Highlights OnePlus has announced it will launch the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition on November 2.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will bring new colour accents to the design.

However, changes in the OnePlus 8T hardware are unlikely.

OnePlus is launching a Cyberpunk 2077 edition for its latest flagship OnePlus 8T on November 2. The announcement was made by OnePlus on its Weibo account, which means this new limited-edition model will be available in China initially. OnePlus might bring the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition to other markets, including India, much like how it released the McLaren Editions of its smartphones.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will come with yellow and grey accents all around. There will be a modified camera block on this model. Some cross-branding elements such as the "2077" moniker could be there on the back panel, along with thematic changes to the design. OnePlus has not shared the look of the phone in the teaser, but you can expect a Cyberpunk 2077 theme on the phone, including associated app icons.

Apart from these visual changes, the hardware of the OnePlus 8T is unlikely to change. The cameras will be all same, the Snapdragon 865 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and 65W chargeable 4500mAh battery will be present. OnePlus 8T brings subtle improvements over the OnePlus 8 but the Fluid AMOLED display is consistent. You get one in a 6.55-inch size with Always-On Display feature. The OnePlus 8T also runs Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.

OnePlus confirmed earlier that the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will go on pre-orders in China starting November 4. Of course, it did not share the price of the phone. But previous leaks have suggested the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will come in the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model with a price tag of CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 43,600).

Meanwhile, the popular title Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed by 21 days to December 10. It will arrive on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Google Stadia in December. Interestingly, the support for Google Stadia will bring to a wide range of devices, including smartphones since Google's gaming platform is cloud-based. But OnePlus is not registered with Google Stadia yet but that might change soon if we take the partnership of OnePlus with Cyberpunk 2077 creator CD Projekt Red as an indication.