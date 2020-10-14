OnePlus 8T launch today: Expected price, features and how to watch live stream

Highlights OnePlus 8T is set to be launched in India later today.

The phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The OnePlus 8T will feature ultra-fast charging of 65W.

OnePlus' upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 8T, is all set to be launched on October 14. The phone is the next big release from the company which is likely to take the market by storm upon its release. The company is scheduled to launch the successor to the OnePlus 8 at a virtual event later in the day.

The OnePlus 8T is scheduled for launch in India at an event that will be livestreamed in India at 7:30pm today from OnePlus' Youtube channel and its other social media handles.

OnePlus 8T: Expected price

Ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 8T, there have been a number of details that have revealed key information about the upcoming phone. Among the leaks, we've also been treated to information about the possible pricing of the device, with leaked information showing that the OnePlus 8T will be made available in multiple storage and RAM variants. The phone is tipped to be launched in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant which will cost Rs 42,999. The price of the 12GB variant with 256GB storage will be Rs 45,999.

The pricing would see the OnePlus 8T look favourable in comparison to its existing line-up of devices, and also help differentiate it from the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 series devices.

OnePlus 8T: Expected specifications

And ahead of its launch, we also have some information about the internals of the device. While some has come courtesy of leaks, the other has been teased by the company itself.

According to the latest information teased by the company, the OnePlus 8T will have a new front camera set-up, which looks like it could be an upgrade on what was seen on the OnePlus 8. As per the teaser shared via the company's Twitter handle, the OnePlus 8T will get an ultra-wide-angle lens housed in a punch-hole on the front of the phone.

This will be in stark comparison to the selfie camera found on the OnePlus 8 which featured a regular 16-megapixel lens on the front for pictures. Apart from this, the new teaser does not reveal anything new about the upcoming device.

However, OnePlus has confirmed some key details about the smartphone in the past, with tipsters also revealing key details about the OnePlus 8T. As per reports, the phone could come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, paired with a Snapdragon 865+ processor.

There is confirmation from OnePlus that the phone will come with an AMOLED panel that will run at a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The information on the OnePlus 8T screen is officially available from OnePlus, complete with its testing notes from Display Mate that rates it very highly. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8T screen will use a new 2.5D flexible glass which helps the display shine brighter, reaching a peak brightness of whopping 1,000 nits, while the colour accuracy will be "the highest possible across the industry".

Another feature confirmation that we have from OnePlus is faster charging on the OnePlus 8T. The company has confirmed the phone to offer "Ultra-Fast" charging speeds to the tune of 65W using the company's new Warp Charge 65 solution. This will be paired to a 4500mAh battery pack. More on the device will be known in the coming days as we approach the launch date of the device.