OnePlus 8T new OxygenOS 11 update brings improvements to cameras and overall performance

Highlights OnePlus has announced new OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update.

The new update brings fixes to camera performance.

It also promises to improve power consumption and heat management.

Despite having launched the OnePlus 8T barely a few weeks ago, the company has rolled out a few OxygenOS updates, with the latest being the OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update announced for the flagship smartphone from the company.

The update comes after the company had announced the OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 for the OnePlus 8T last week, which brought with itself no new features but fixed issues reported by users, including optimizing the system power consumption and decreasing heat generation.

And now, the latest OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 update has been rolled out with a promise of improving the camera stability and optimizing the imaging effects for a better shooting experience. Additionally, it also improves the system power consumption and claims to reduce heating and mistouch prevention for a better gaming experience.

But the update does not stop there, it also fixes issues related to the Play Store and Status Bar, apart from making other important improvements to the performance of the device. The company has released a full changelog of the update to reveal all the changes coming to the phones.

System

Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating

Improved mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience

Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks

Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes

Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode

Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

Camera

Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience

Improved camera stability

Network

Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal

Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games

This update has been announced as an OTA update and is currently being made to a select number of users. However, in the coming days, it is expected to be rolled out to a larger audience.

As mentioned, the biggest areas of the upgrade in this release will be seen in the camera department which is definitely one of the strong points of the OnePlus 8T. This is because, for cameras, the phone gets really powerful hardware, which includes a quad-camera set-up with a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor at the heart of it. The lens has an aperture of F/1.7. The lens also supports OIS and EIS. The phone also gets a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a field of view of 123-degrees. There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens on the device.