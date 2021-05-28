OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro now receiving latest OxygenOS updates in India

Highlights The OnePlus 8T smartphone users in India can download the OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 over the air.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone users now receiving OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 update.

Users can manually check for update via Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus has released new OxygenOS updates for its 2020 smartphones - OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro. The latest updates bring the monthly security patch for May alongside other fixes and improvements.

The OnePlus 8T users can download the new OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 update available for the India region.

The company says that the incremental rollout of a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T has started in select regions, including India and Europe. The Indian update version is 11.0.8.13.KB05DA, the EU version is 11.0.8.13.KB05BA and the NA version is 11.0.8.12.KB05AA. OnePlus adds that European OnePlus 8T users will start receiving the new update soon.

Similarly, the OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones has started rolling out. The company says that the incremental rollout of the new update has started with Indian users first, and it will be pushed to European users next.

The new updates are rolling out over the air, which means users should get a pop-up notification when it arrives, though, the update can be checked manually via Settings> System> System updates.

Talking about what's new features, improvements and fixes being rolled out to OnePlus 8T users, the new OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 update adds system-related updates like improvements to the smoothness while sliding on the home screen, fixes the screenshot capturing failure from the accessibility menu, fixes the low probability issue that the low battery notification not working, and updates Android security patch to May 2021.

The update also fixes problems with the Gallery app, including fixing the occasional issue that newly captured photos were not saved as expected and fixes the abnormal UI display in Guest Mode. It also fixes the occasional issue of opening up a contact card failure and fixes the issue that the calling page is not displayed during a call. The OxygenOS 11.0.8.13 update also brings network performance improvements for the 8T users.

The OxygenOS 11.0.6.6 update for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro brings improvements to the wireless charging stability and user experience(this is for OnePlus 8 Pro only), improves the smoothness while sliding on the home screen, fixes the screenshot capturing failure from the accessibility menu, fixes the low probability issue that the low battery notification not working, and updates Android security patch to May 2021.

The update also fixes some other issues like fixing the occasional issue that newly captured photos were not saved as expected, brings fix for the abnormal UI display in Guest Mode, fixes the occasional issue of opening up the contact card failure, fixes the issue that the calling page is not displayed during a call, fixes the occasional failure to edit a message, and improves network performance.