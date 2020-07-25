OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro likely to come with 64 megapixel camera

Highlights OnePlus is rumoured to be working on the OnePlus 8T series.

The reports claim that the OnePlus 8T could arrive with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus 8T Pro series later this year.

Days after OnePlus dropped its most affordable devicethe OnePlus Nord, the company is rumored to be working on the OnePlus 8T series. The next smartphones in the line-up would presumably be called the OnePlus 8T Pro, OnePlus 8T, and might launch sometime in September. Ahead of the release, speculations have been floating about its camera specifications. The reports claim that the OnePlus 8T could arrive with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

As per a report by XDA Developers, the speculated OnePlus 8T series will get a major upgrade in terms of the camera. The report claims that new strings were spotted in the latest update of the OnePlus Camera app, which drops major hints about the 64-megapixel camera support in the upcoming devices. Notably, the existing OnePlus 8 series and even the OnePlus Nord feature a 48-megapixel camera but the upcoming range of smartphones by OnePlus, could get a 64-megapixel camera.

In the screenshot attached by XDA developers, one can see that the strings reveal a lot about the upcoming smartphones by OnePlus. It says that the OnePlus Camera app has got support for a 64-megapixel camera. One if the strings read, "offers higher resolution and captured details in well-lit scenes" and the other read, "Burst is disabled while using 64MP".

The company yet to make an official announcement about the speculated OnePlus 8T series. Although even the tipsters haven't speculated much about the devices, another report claims that the OnePlus 8T could get an enhanced 65W Super Warp Charge along with a 1002W fast charging tech. In terms of processor, the OnePlus 8T is rumored to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus with a refresh rate of either 90 or 120 Hertz, which is a common sighting in the latest OnePlus devices.

By looking at the trend that OnePlus follows while releasing the T-series, the company might launch the devices later this year but it might start dropping hints about the OnePlus 8T series in the days to come.

Now coming back to the newly-launched device by OnePlus, the OnePlus Nord is the cheapest device in the line-up. It was launched in India for Rs 24,999 for the base variant that would be available for purchase only in September. Apart from that, OnePlus had also launched two other variants including the 8GB+128GB and the 12GB+256GB, which are priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. The variants will go on sale in India on August 4 on Amazon India's website and OnePlus official website.