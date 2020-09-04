OnePlus 8T specifications leak, tipped to bring 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865+ SoC and more

Highlights OnePlus 8T is said to be launched in the coming months.

OnePlus 8T could come with a faster 120Hz display.

OnePlus 8T could also bring a Snapdragon 865 SoC.

It hasn't been too long since OnePlus launched the Nord in India, and now, there are already reports about the company launching the OnePlus 8 in the months to come. Ahead of the phone's launch, Android Central has released a partial spec list of the OnePlus 8T that takes the lid of the phone's core specifications.

As per the report, the phone could bring with itself some powerful hardware, including 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, paired to a Snapdragon 865+ processor. The report also reveals crucial information about the display and camera of the device.

As far as the display goes, the report suggests the phone will come with the same panel that's previously seen on the OnePlus 8, but with a slight twist. There will be a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel running at a faster 120Hz refresh rate of 90Hz.

The report suggests the cameras will also be upgraded. As far as the rear set-up is concerned, there will be a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor, alongside a 16-megapixel ultrawide, a 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. While the main cameras appear to be the same, the big change appears to be the addition of the macro lens. Additionally, the report also claims that the primary 48-megapixel lens will see OnePlus use a new imaging sensor to improve picture quality.

Other than this, everything else is expected to remain the same. Interestingly, the information about the OnenPlus 8T's specs comes after we had our first look at the OnePlus 8T yesterday. The phone was seen in images flaunting a flat display and slimmer bezels.

The first look was made available after the phone was seen in the latest Android 11 developer preview for OnePlus 8-series, which was reportedly found to contain an image of the company's upcoming phone -- the OnePlus 8T. Interestingly, the render shows off the front of the phone which houses a punch-hole cutout in the top left corner and a flat display. To prove that this is indeed the upcoming OnenPlus 8T, the image is titled as OnePlus_8T.webp and comes from the About Phone section.