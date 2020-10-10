OnePlus 8T specs confirmed, rumours hint at launch of more OnePlus Nord phones

Highlights The OnePlus 8T specs reveal that the phone will have 4 rear cameras and Snapdragon 865 CPU.

The OnePlus 8T will be launched in India on October 14.

The OnePlus 8T India price is expected to be around Rs 40,000

Ahead of its launch on October 14, the OnePlus 8T is making the rumour rounds again. This time not only the photos of the phone have been revealed but also the full specs of the OnePlus 8T, giving users a peek into what the OnePlus is going to show on October 14.

Unlike previous occasions, OnePlus has confirmed that this time it is going to launch only one T variant of its phone. This variant is going to be the OnePlus 8T. There will not be any OnePlus 8T Pro, though there are rumours that more OnePlus Nord phones will be launched soon. But about Nords we will talk in a moment. First, let's take a quick look at the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T specs and features

Given that there is going to be only one T variant, it seems that with the OnePlus T, OnePlus is hoping to satisfy the customers who want great value for money, as well the buyers who want something cutting edge. At least that is what the specs hint at. Here are revealed OnePlus 8T specs:

-- The OnePlus 8T will have a 6.55-inch screen with resolution of 2400x1080, refresh rate of 120Hz and a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on it.

-- The OnePlus 8T will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. Currently, it is not clear if it will be the Plus variant or the non-Plus Snapdragon.

-- The OnePlus 8T is expected to have 8GB RAM in base variant. 12GB RAM in higher variant.

-- 128GB storage with UFS 3.1 in base variant. 256GB storage in the top variant.

-- 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65W. This is already confirmed by OnePlus.

-- Two colours: Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver

-- The main rear camera will use 48MP sensor and f/1.7 lens with OIS

-- The ultra-wide-angle camera uses a 16MP sensor and lens with 123 degrees POV

-- There is going to be a 5MP macro camera. And there will be a 2MP depth sensor.

-- On the front, the 32MP will do the duty for selfies.

-- The phone will weigh 188 grams and has a thickness of 8.4mm.

OnePlus 8T India price and availability

It has been confirmed by both OnePlus and Amazon, which sells the OnePlus products, that the OnePlus 8T is launching in India on October 14 and will be part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale that kicks off from October 16.

The price of the OnePlus 8T in India is expected to be around Rs 40,000. This would also help OnePlus showcase its entire lineup with the OnePlus Nord around Rs 30,000, OnePlus 8T around Rs 40,000 and OnePlus 8 pro around Rs 50,000.

New OnePlus Nord phones

At the same time, rumours are gaining ground on the new OnePlus Nord phones. Rumours hint that there could be two new OnePlus Nord phones by the end of the year. These are codenamed Nord N10 5G and N100 and there is a talk that the launch could be as soon as October 26.

There is a chance that N100 is a budget phone from OnePlus, possibly with price around Rs 10,000 and it may come with Snapdragon 6 series CPU or Snapdragon 460 SoC. This phone is expected to have a 6.52-inch screen, a large 6000mAh battery and 13-megapixel camera.

The N10 5G is expected to be a more upmarket phone, with rumours hinting that it will have a 6.49-inch display with 90 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 690 5G processor, at least 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and a 64MP camera.