OnePlus 8T with 120Hz display, Warp Charge 65 launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Highlights OnePlus has launched the 8T at a starting price of Rs 42,999.

The OnePlus 8T gets a quad camera set-up at the back.

OnePlus 8T also brings support for 65W fast charging.

OnePlus' latest flagship, the OnePlus 8T is finally nuts and bolts reality. The phone was launched in India with high-end specifications and a feature set to match any flagship in the market. Announced as the company's third flagship of the year, the OnePlus 8T is a very significant phone, one that could help the company further consolidate its position in the market.

With the phone launched in India, the OnePlus 8T will now face strong competition in the market from competing devices. Here's taking a look at the device, and what makes it special.

OnePlus 8T: Specifications

Display: The OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55-inch display with support for Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display also has a peak brightness of 1100nits.

Chipset: The OnePlus 8T comes with a Snpadragon 865 chipset with an Adreno 650 GPU. The chipset is created using a 7nm process and is one of the fastest in the business.

RAM: The OnePlus 8T comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM depending on the variant of choice.

Storage: The phone brings either 128GB or 256GB of fast UFS 3.1 storage.

Rear cameras: The OnePlus 8T comes with a quad-camera set-up with a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel sensor at the heart of it. The lens has an aperture of F/1.7. The lens also supports OIS and EIS. The phone also gets a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a field of view of 123-degrees. There's also a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens on the device.

Front camera: The phone gets a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for clicking selfies.

Battery: The battery on the OnePlus 8T is a 4500mAh pack with support for 65W fast charging.

Operating system: The OnePlus 8T comes running a copy of the company's Oxygen OS that's based on the latest Android 11.

OnePlus 8T: Features

OnePlus 8T is the company's latest mid-range flagship and as such, it brings some of the best hardware available to smartphones right now. But one of its biggest highlights is its display as the phone features a 6.55-inch display with support for a high resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 402ppi. The 20:9 aspect ratio phone is also capable of working at a high refresh rate of 120Hz and has very good viewing angles and colour reproduction.

The phone also flaunts some impressive cameras, with the device coming with a quad-camera set-up that comes with a primary 48-megapixel lens. The phone pairs that with three other cameras, one of which is an ultra-wide lens with a pixel count of 16-megapixel.

However, the biggest upgrade coming to the OnePlus 8T is a new battery pack which compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus 8T is slightly bigger at 4500mAh and can be charged at almost double the speed compared to the OnePlus 8 battery. This is because with the OnePlus 8T the company has now migrated to a new charging standard that it calls the Warp Charge 65.

OnePlus 8T: Price

The OnePlus 8T has been launched in India in two variants. The entry variant for the device with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has been launched at a price of Rs 42,999. The higher-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will be available for purchase at a price of Rs 45,999.

The two phones will be available in two colours -- Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver. They will go on sale in India via early access sale from October 16, and then on open sale from October 17 via the company's website and partner platform Amazon.

The phone has been announced to be get a 10 per cent instant discount on purchase through HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards on Amazon.in. The company is also offering an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on purchase through HDFC Bank debit cards and Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards from the offline channel.