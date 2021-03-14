OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro said to come with 65W fast charging support

The 3C certification listings confirm that both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will support fast charging at 65W.

The OnePlus 9 series will be equipped with 12GB of RAM and will run on Android 11 OS.

The two flagship smartphones will be launched on 23rd March in India

OnePlus will release its latest 9 series flagship smartphones on March 23. Now we have got the following certificate record that confirms the charging rates on both OnePlus 9 and 9 Professional.

According to 3C certification regarding the charging wattage of the two models; the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro models will have a 65W charger. Third-party USB Power Data Objects (PDO) and USB Programmable Power Supply (PPS) chargers will only provide 45W charging power for smartphones.

There is still no official word on wireless charging capacities though speculations imply the 9 Pro will offer up to 45W wireless charging. The official OnePlus India Twitter account shared an image and confirmed the crucial specs of this OnePlus 9 series.

We can expect LPDDR5 RAM on both components in addition to a 120Hz refresh rate and also a 50MP Sony IMX 789 major camera sensor with 4K video recording in 120fps. A leak from earlier hinted that the OnePlus 9 Pro could also boast an 8K 30 FPS camera, guess we will just have to wait for the launch event to confirm that.

Sequencing still in progress. Check back March 23 - https://t.co/1emddhngnx  OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 12, 2021

The OnePlus 9 Pro will use the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It will also have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage space. It is also expected to have other features like 5G, wireless fast charging, stereo speakers, and water and dust resistance.