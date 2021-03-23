OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with Hasselblad tuned cameras, Snapdragon 888 launched, prices start at Rs 49,999

Highlights OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ display and packs triple cameras.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have been launched globally, including in India. Unlike previous years, the company has unveiled three smartphones under its range, including the OnePlus 9R, apart from the regular two smartphones. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro come with cameras that have been co-developed with Swedish legendary camera maker Hasselblad.

As expected, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with top-end features like Snapdragon 888, QHD+ display with LTPO tech, 65W fast charging, quad cameras, and more. OnePlus 9, on the other hand, misses out on some features.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will be available in three colour options - Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Black. All the colour variants of the 9 Pro get different finishes. While the Morning Mist colour gets a glossy mirror finish, the Pine Green gets a double-layer matte finish which should attract fewer fingerprints, and lastly, Stellar Black gets the sandstone look with a frosted matte glass finish. The OnePlus 9 also comes in three colour options - Winter Mist, which uses gradient refraction effect, Arctic Sky, which gets matte glass finish, and Astral Black, which uses matte black film underneath the glossy glass.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro prices in India and availability details

The OnePlus 9 has been priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes at Rs 54,999. The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes at Rs 69,999.

Both smartphones will be available via online and offline channels. As always, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available via Amazon India and the OnePlus online store.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass on top as a cover glass. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Running OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, the OnePlus 9 weighs 183 grams and measures 8.1mm thick. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 and is available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and the Face Unlock feature and gets Type-C to Type-C cable in the box.

The OnePlus 9 packs a 4500mAh battery and supports Warp Charge 65T that can charge the device up from 0 to 100 per cent in less than 30 minutes. It supports 5G, 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and GLONASS. On the camera front, the OnePlus 9 features a triple camera setup comprising a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor along with the ultra-wide 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. There's also the 2-megapixel monochrome sensor for black and white picture lovers. The smartphone comes with a dual-LED flash and supports 8K as well as 4K video recording. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor.

The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smart 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass on top. It comes with a screen resolution of 1440x3216 pixels (QHD+) and offers a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 9 Pro weighs 197 grams and measures 8.7mm in thickness. Running OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models. The smartphone also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is backed by a 4500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T that promises full charge in 29 minutes. The 9 Pro also supports 50W wireless charging, which means it can fully charge wirelessly in 43 minutes with the company's Warp Charge 50 Wireless.

For cameras, the 9 Pro gets a quad-camera setup at the back. There's the primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor with OIS and EIS support. Then, there's the 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor. The smartphone also packs an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor alongside a dual-LED flash. The 9 Pro support multi-autofocus, which is a combination of PDAF, LAF and CAF. It also gets 8K and 4K video recording support.