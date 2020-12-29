OnePlus 9 leaked again, tipped to miss out on periscope lens

Highlights OnePlus 9 is tipped for mid-March launch in 2021.

The series could bring two new phones with itself.

OnePlus 9 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Over the last few weeks, we've heard a lot of rumours about the OnePlus 9 series with reports hinting at a possible mid-March launch for the smartphones. The series is expected to bring with itself three new models -- OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has now emerged which reveals that OnePlus 9 smartphones may not come with a periscope lens.

The information comes courtesy of tipster Digital Chat Station who recently revealed to his followers on Weibo that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a regular telephoto lens -- as opposed to a periscope lens. If it does indeed ends up being the case, it will irk a lot of buyers as it will put the OnePlus 9 at a slight disadvantage against other competitors.

As per the information shared by the tipster, there is no word on why the company is doing so, but it is hinted that the decision could have been taken as a result of supply chain issues. For now, there isn't much know about the phone, however, leaks have revealed some details about the device.

Previously, we've seen reports about the OnePlus 9's camera module which is being said to be heroed by a 50-megapixel lens. As per a leak on SlashLeaks, the phone will feature a three-camera system, the mainstay of which will be a 50-megapixel Ultra Vision wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture. The leak also reveals that this lens will be coupled with a 20-megapixel Cine Camera, an ultrawide lens with f/1.8 aperture. As for the third lens in the setup, there will be an OIS assisted 12-megapixel telephoto camera with autofocus and an f/3.4 aperture.

Reports also say that the phone maker is set to partner with Leica for the OnePlus 9 series. As per a well-known tipster, Teme(@RODENT950) multiple phone makers are partnering with Leica to bring their cameras on their phones, and apparently, one of them is the OnePlus.

Apart from this, the OnePlus 9 devices will feature flat displays on the OnePlus 9 and curved on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Both phones will come with a punch-hole design and a camera bump on the back which appear to house a rectangular camera enclosure similar in design to the one to the one featured on the OnePlus 8T.