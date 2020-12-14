OnePlus 9 live images leak online, hardware details also revealed

Highlights OnePlus 9 live images have leaked online.

The live images reveal key details about the OnePlus 9.

The OnePlus 9 could come with rectangular camera set-up.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are set to be the next flagships from the company, expected to be launched early next year. Both are set to be 5G phones, of which, the OnePlus 9 pro will be the more premium device, while the OnePlus 9 will have a slightly muted design language.

And now, a new leak has given us a good idea about the OnePlus 9, with a new prototype unit of the device surfacing online and revealing to us key details about the device. The images leaked by Phone Arena show that the OnePlus 9 could bring a similar design to the existing OnePlus 8T which comes with a rear camera set-up that's the shape of a rectangular module. The new camera module is shown to come with an "ultra shot" branding. However, the report claims that the "ultra shot" branding may not appear in the final version of the smartphone.

Interestingly, the leaked prototype also doesn't flaunt the OnePlus logo as it is said to be a pre-production unit. Apart from this, the live images show the SIM tray, USB-C port, and dual speakers at the bottom with the power button on the right side of the device, while the volume rockers are shown to be on the left. The rear camera module is shown to come with two-three sensors and cause some bump on the back of the device.

Apart from this, the report claims the phone will come with support for 5G. For the display, it will come with a 6.55-inch flat display running a resolution of Full-HD+ 2,400x1,080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Underneath the hood, there will be the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which won't be expandable. The report also reveals that the phone will come running Android 11 based Oxygen OS out of the box.

Apart from this, we've also seen some leaks about the OnePlus 9 Pro in the past. One such leak came via Tipster Waqar Khan who had shared some high-quality renders of the OnePlus 9 series devices, revealing in the process key design elements of the phones.

As per the leaked renders, the OnePlus devices will feature flat displays on the OnePlus 9 and curved on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Both phones will come with a punch-hole design and a camera bump on the back which appear to house a rectangular camera enclosure similar in design to the one to the one featured on the OnePlus 8T. However, unlike the latter, the new phones will sport four cameras instead of three at the back. The OnePlus 9 Pro screen could also be bigger at 6.7-inches and support refresh rates up to 144Hz. The phone could also house stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.