OnePlus 9 may come with a 6.55-inch display while OnePlus 9 Pro with a 6.78-inch display, suggests latest leak

Highlights OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro to be powered by Snapdragon 888.

OnePlus 9 Pro to feature 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are at the centre of the latest leak that reveals the upcoming phones' key specifications. The OnePlus 9 series has been rumoured to launch by mid-March for quite some time now, and the new leak suggests some new details of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. However, we also hear from sources in the supply sources that the OnePlus 9 Lite could also launch alongside.

Fresh renders and images of the alleged OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have surfaced online and revealed some of the key details. The images revealed that the upcoming OnePlus smartphones would come packed with a punch-hole display. The new images and renders go in hand with the old ones.

According to a new post by popular tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 9 has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is curved along the edges. Both phones are slated to have a punch-hole notch cutout on the top-left corner that measures 3.8 millimetres.

#DigitalChatStation

OnePlus 9 uses 6.55"FHD+120Hz flexible straight screen, OnePlus 9 Pro uses 6.78"QHD+120Hz flexible curved screen, both are 3.8mm± single hole in the upper left corner.  Digital Chat Station (English) (@chat_station) January 23, 2021

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has not yet officially revealed the new OnePlus 9 series's launch date. Rumours suggest that the flagship smartphones could go for sale in March this year. The exact launch date hasn't been tipped as of yet.

According to some recent leaks, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset will power both smartphones. Both the devices could be backed by a 4500 mAh battery will most likely support 65W wired charging. In addition, the Pro model is expected to have a 45W wireless charging capability.

OnePlus 9 is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back headlined by a 50MP primary camera, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera with OIS support.