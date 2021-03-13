OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro get 3C certification ahead of launch

Highlights OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are set to debut on March 23.

The two phones were spotted on two Chinese certification sites  3C (CCC) and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)

The listing on the certification sites revealed that the smartphones could support 65W fast charging.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are set to debut on March 23. Ahead of the big launch, a new certification has confirmed the charging speeds on both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The two phones were spotted on two Chinese certification sites 3C (CCC) and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). If reports are to be trusted, the two smartphones will be powered by Snapdragon 888.

As per the Gizmochina report, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have appeared on the two Chinese certification sites with the model numbers LE2120 and LE2110. The listing on the certification sites revealed that the smartphones could support 65W fast charging. The smartphones will also ship with WARP chargers inside the box. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are rumored to come with 4500mAh batteries and support for wireless charging. The OnePlus 9 Pro up to 45W wireless charging.

Previous leaks have revealed that the OnePlus 9 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, could come with a smaller 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphones are speculated to be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expandable using a microSD card. There could be more variants during the launch.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to feature a quad-camera setup on the rear. The sensors would include a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel secondary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor for the macro or depth mode. Similarly, the OnePlus 9 is tipped to feature a quad-camera feature on the rear too. The camera island could include a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro mode.

The company had confirmed that it had collaborated with the Swedish brand Hasselblad for the cameras of the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. For the unversed, Hasselblad is one of the most popular camera companies that had manufactured lenses since 1941. They are known for producing high-end cameras. In 1948, Hasselblad had introduced the first single-lens reflex camera, which was known as Hasselblad 1600F.