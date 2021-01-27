OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro may get camera features like Moon mode and Starburst, reveals new leak

Highlights OnePlus 9 series phones are tipped to launch in March 2021.

The new phones could sport upgraded camera hardware.

The OnePlus 9 series phones could also offer new features.

It's no secret that OnePlus will launch new flagship smartphones later this year. The phone maker is widely rumoured to launch the OnePlus 9 series phones in March with the series itself set to bring with itself two new smartphones OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro with possibly even a third thrown into a mix in the form of the OnePlus 9 Lite.

The three phones are expected to bring interesting upgrades, with the flagships, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature industry-leading specs. Reports in the past have also hinted at major upgrades in the camera department also, and today a new leak has revealed the features that the new camera hardware on the phones could flaunt.

The information comes courtesy of a teardown of the new camera APK by XDADevelopers, found in the OxygenOS Open Beta released for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. The teardown has revealed new camera features which are expected to be released in future OnePlus phones.

Tilt-shift mode

One of the new features coming to future OnePlus flagships is the tilt-shift lens. This lens is said to be able to change its orientation and position with respect to the image sensor. With the tilt-shift lens, the phone can "tilt" or "shift" the position of the lens to a different direction to change the type of image.

Starburst

This mode will allow pictures to be clicked with a star-like effect as it would capture light sources with light around it rather than as dot of light. The latest teardown shows that OnePlus will include this feature in its future camera apk to allow users to be able to capture images of a light source with the effect.

Moon mode

Another interesting feature that OnePlus plans to add to its camera next year is the ability to click Moon mode photos. This will allow users to click pictures of the Moon and even give them the ability to add different filters to allow them to change the color of the moon.

Hyperlapse

OnePlus is also planning to introduce an upgrade of the timelapse videos feature which available on its existing phones. As per the report, OnePlus plans to add a dedicated Hyperlapse mode that will record sped-up videos over long distances.

Focus peaking

Focus peaking is another feature coming to OnePlus phones in the future. The feature will allow users to highlight the edges that are in focus in a picture. This will create a nifty little effect while clicking photos using OnePlus 9 phones.

