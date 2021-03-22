OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R launch in India tomorrow and here is everything we know about them

Highlights -- OnePlus is going to launch three OnePlus 9 phones on March 23.

-- The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with Snapdragon 888 chipset.

-- The OnePlus 9R is likely to be an affordable variant from OnePlus.

Tomorrow, that is March 23, is the day when OnePlus launches its next phones as part of the OnePlus 9 series. There are going to be three OnePlus 9 phones that will be launched in India on March 23. Now ahead of the launch we already know a lot about the phones because the details have been shared by the company officially and then there have been leaks. Of the three, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to be top-end phones while the OnePlus 9R is going to be an affordable variant.

In fact, the OnePlus 9R is a variant that is going to be exclusive to India. It is also the variant about which we know the least so far, because not too many leaks have occurred around it. But from the way OnePlus is positioning it, there is a chance that it may look somewhat like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the way that phone fits in with the S20 series.

All of that in good time though. For now, let's talk of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R specs, features, launch time, sale and other key details.

OnePlus 9 launch date and how to watch OnePlus livestream

The OnePlus series launch is set for March 23 at 19:30 PM IST, which is 14:00 PM GMT and 10:00 AM EDT. This means tomorrow evening you will have all the details about the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R. If you want to watch the event, you will be able to do so through the OnePlus website where the company will livestream the event, or through the YouTube.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R sale and price in India

Before we move to the details of the phones, a few words about the sale and the expected prices of the OnePlus 9 phones. Amazon India already has a page, along with a similar page on the OnePlus India website, where people can register their interest in buying a OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9R or the OnePlus 9 Pro. This page is up there since March 17. This means that just like we saw earlier with OnePlus launches, the OnePlus 9 series phones too will be on sale in India immediately after the launch.

Though just like how we saw earlier, this time also we expect some consumers to get early access to the sale of the OnePlus 9 phones, either via OnePlus community or through the special bundle sales.

As far as the price is concerned, it is safe to assume that the OnePlus 9 Pro will cost somewhere around Rs 60,000, possibly more. The OnePlus 9 will be around Rs 50,000, while the OnePlus 9R should be close to Rs 40,000.

OnePlus 9 series

The OnePlus 8 lineup was received pretty well by the consumers and the tech enthusiasts, especially the OnePlus 8 Pro. Yet, there have been some areas where the phones could have been better. And it seems these are the areas where OnePlus is focussing.

The core improvement in the OnePlus 9 series seem to be the camera, particularly in the OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus partnering with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad is an attempt to improve the camera performance of its smartphones.

In the last one month or so a number of details about the OnePlus 9 have been leaked, including its design. The design of the OnePlus 9 series phones seems like an evaluation of the OnePlus 8 Pro series. This means that both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are likely to look similar to the OnePlus 8 series phones, complete with curved edges, aluminium frame and frosted glass finish. The OnePlus 9 series, unlike some other recent phones like the iPhone 12 series and the S21 series, will come with a charger in the box.

All new OnePlus phones in India will use Oxygen OS based on Android 11.

Let's talk about the devices in detail.

OnePlus 9 Pro specs and features

The upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro being the flagship has received a lot of attention. Also, this is the most leaked device from the upcoming OnePlus 9 lineup. The photos of the phone and its features have also been shared by OnePlus.

-- We already know that the upcoming device has been codenamed "lemonadep" and bears model number LE2120.

OnePlus 9 Pro official image

-- The design of the OnePlus 9 Pro has been revealed via several leaks as well by OnePlus itself. From the photos, we see that the OnePlus 9 Pro is going to look similar to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

-- The OnePlus 9 Pro has a square camera module, unlike the pill shaped module on the previous OnePlus 8 Pro. Rest of the back panel, which is made of glass, is clean with just a OnePlus logo and no branding. Minimalist design like OnePlus phones have been. Now, the OnePlus 9 Pro will ship in three colour options Astral Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green.

-- The OnePlus 9 Pro has been confirmed to ship with a 2K+ OLED LTPO panel with an adaptive refresh rate from 5Hz to 120Hz. Moving further, the OnePlus 9 Pro is confirmed to ship with Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. This should be coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage respectively. The DisplayMate, a website that tests displays, has already taken a look at the OnePlus 9 Pro display and have rated it with A+.

Ultra-wide image shot on OnePlus 9 Pro

-- The camera on the OnePlus 9 Pro is one big deal according to OnePlus. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a quad rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 Hasselblad primary sensor, a 50-megapixel camera with IMX766 sensor for wide-angle shots, an 8-megapixel OmniVision telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front. There is a special camera app and image processing for OnePlus 9 series phones that OnePlus has developed in partnership with Hasselblad.

-- Besides this, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be a 5G capable device which will be powered by a 4500mAh with support for 65W fast charging. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has said that the OnePlus 9 Pro will also support 50W fast charging.

OnePlus 9 specs and features

The standard OnePlus 9 has also been seen in the recent posters by OnePlus. The images reveal that the OnePlus 9 will follow the same design language as the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, there's one change, instead of a quad camera setup the OnePlus 9 will ship with a triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus 9

-- The OnePlus 9 will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. We also know that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. This will be coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Then there will be 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

-- In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 9 is expected to ship with the same 48-megapixel primary shooter and the same 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter that the company is also putting in the OnePlus 9 Pro. Then there is going to be the same 2-megapixel camera for depth sensing. On the front there will be a 16-megapixel camera, which will also be part of the OnePlus 9 Pro. In other words, the camera in the OnePlus 9 is similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro camera except the missing telephoto camera.

-- The OnePlus 9 is also expected to feature a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

OnePlus 9R specs and features

This is a mystery phone from OnePlus for now. Its existence was confirmed, after many rumours, by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau last week. This is also a phone that is going to be more affordable compared to the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, and -- this is big -- it is a phone that is going to be exclusive to India.

As far as the phone is concerned, here is what we know about it.

-- OnePlus 9R will come with a 6.5-inch screen, using an OLED panel with 90Hz display refresh rate. It is likely to be 1080P Plus resolution.

OnePlus 9R teased poster

-- The OnePlus 9R is likely to have a 64-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

-- The OnePlus 9R is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset. It will possibly come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

-- The OnePlus 9R is likely to have a 5000 mAh battery, which means it is also likely to be thicker compared to the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. It will also support 65W fast charging.