OnePlus 9 phones support only two 5G bands in India. But, does it matter?

The OnePlus 9 Pro, or for that matter, any other OnePlus 9 series phones, is a good choice. And it is a good choice irrespective of all the trash talk you have heard about 5G and OnePlus 9 phones. The lack of 5G support or limited support for 5G bands cannot be a reason to avid these phones. Contrary to the debate sparked by OnePlus when it clarified that only two 5G bands  N41 and N78  are supported in the OnePlus 9 Pro, this 5G support, or the lack of it, is not that a big deal.

Let us explain. But before that, a quick look at the issue.

The OnePlus 9 series phones support 5G. That is part of their specs sheet. However, once someone goes beyond the specs sheet, a few more details emerge. These are: the OnePlus 9 series phones support 5G, but with limited bands. For example, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 support 5G by bands N41 and N78. These bands fall in the category of mid-bands as far as 5G is concerned. We will come to this point in a while.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9R supports 5G in India through 5G band N78.

How come? Or so asked some. How come the OnePlus 9 Pro in the US supports so many other 5G bands, and in India, it is only limited to the two bands? Now, the answer will not satisfy everyone  particularly those who don't want to be satisfied  but the reality is that it is no big deal.

If you look at the phones with a proverbial microscope, you will see that when it comes to network support, phones differ from region to region. For example, the iPhone 12 Pro in the US supports mmWave 5G in US, but in India, it doesn't.

The reality is that the OnePlus 9 Pro, or other OnePlus 9 series phones, for that matter, are not misleading consumers by proclaiming support for 5G. It does support 5G, and in India, its two bands are going to be more than capable of handling a 5G network whenever an Indian telecom company comes out with 5G network.

Let's take a closer look at 5G

To understand the whole issue, one must understand that 5G can be offered through low bands, mid-bands, high-bands and mmWave. Broadly, there are two categories for 5G: Sub-6Ghz and mmWave 5G.

The sub-6GHz, in a way, can be considered as 4G Plus in terms of speed. It can be offered with a frequency range as low as 600MHz, although most telecom companies across the world are targeting a range between 3000MHz and 4000MHz for their inaugural 5G services. This is because this range, which is covered by the N78 band, is considered a good compromise between speed and coverage area.

On the other hand, mmWave 5G is something that works in the range of 24.25 GHz to 52.6 GHz. It can be extremely fast, but at the same time, its coverage area is smaller and hence, poses a big challenge to telecom companies. No wonder, there are only a handful of telecom companies in the world right now that have managed to offer mmWave 5G.

The OnePlus 9 phones in India do not support mmWave 5G. Or any 5G, for that matter, because 5G IS NOT YET AVAILABLE IN INDIA.

A woman looks at her mobile phone next to a 5G sign at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (Image: Reuters)

Ready for 5G

Now that we have a basic idea of the 5G network, let's take a look at the Indian scene. Currently, in India, 5G is not available. 4G is still the fastest wireless network here. In fact, 5G is a little far in the future at the moment. Recently, when the government held the spectrum auction, it did so to sell 4G spectrum and not 5G. The government is working on sale of 5G spectrum, but there is no specific date for it so far.

More significantly, whenever that happens, the spectrum is going to be auctioned in mid-bands  2500MHz3700MHz. Telecom companies are arguing that the government should also work to enable mmWave in India, but that is currently only a demand.

Moral of the story is that whenever Indian telecom companies roll out 5G in India, chances are that this rollout is going to happen in the mid-bands, where phones with N41 and N78 bands will be undoubtedly supported. This can also be inferred from the fact that earlier this month when telecom companies in India got approval for six-month 5G testing, they got it for testing the network using the mid bands (3.2-3.67GHz), mmWave bands (24.25-28.5GHz) and sub gigahertz bands (700GHz).

To sum it up

The fact is that there is no 5G in India at the moment. So, whether a phone has support for 5G or not is not terribly important right now. But it is also fair to say that a high-end phone nowadays must have 5G support. This is because a phone bought now is going to be used for at least two to three years, by which time India is likely to get a 5G network in some areas, particularly in big cities.

The OnePlus 9 series phones do have this 5G support. Whenever Indian telecom companies roll out 5G network, they will support these phones. In fact, most of the 5G phones in India are sold with support for the N78 band. This is not by chance. This is because the N78 is a band that is going to be supported by 5G networks in India whenever they come.

Another argument made by many tech enthusiasts is that the limited 5G support in the Indian variants of OnePlus 9 phones limits their use during travel. Not accurate. It is true that the Indian variant of the OnePlus 9 Pro will not be able to latch onto mmWave 5G in the UK, but even in the UK  or for that matter, most of the 5G countries  5G bands like N78 are well supported. In fact, it's not the mmWave but the mid-bands that are going to be backbone of 5G networks in near future.

Finally, there is the reality of the telecom networks. For better or worse, telecom networks have always differed across regions, and accordingly, the products that use these networks have also differed. One fine example of this whole telecom band story is the old iPhone that, on some networks, used to show 4G in place of HSPA+, which was actually 3G+ in use. The OnePlus 9 phones supporting limited number of telecom bands in a region is nothing new. And given that 5G doesn't even exist in India, it ought to be a non-issue, having absolutely zero impact on the user experience that the OnePlus 9R or the OnePlus 9 Pro offer.