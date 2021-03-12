OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 cameras will dazzle, says CEO Pete Lau in a video

Highlights OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 to come with Hasselblad camera branding.

In its latest video, the company talks about how the idea of partnership with a camera brand came up.

We can see CEO Pete Lau acknowledging that the brand received criticism about the cameras until now while people applauded the device.

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 smartphones are less than two weeks away from being unveiled, and as expected, the company is making sure that it creates enough buzz for its community and smartphone enthusiasts. Ever since the company confirmed the March 23 launch date for the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, the OnePlus has been dropping small teasers for the upcoming series.

The latest video talks about the cameras where CEO Pete Lau acknowledges that OnePlus received feedback and criticism around OnePlus devices' cameras. While the community said that OnePlus was good at everything, just that mobile photography could be even better. Lau further adds that the feedbacks over the years led the company to choose to work with a true heavyweight partner, Hasselblad, to help create a new benchmark for mobile photography. Lau added that the connection between Hasselblad and OnePlus is in our philosophy, "Never Settle." The video highlights camera improvements on the upcoming OnePlus 9 series without diving too deep.

He further added that teams at OnePlus and Hasselblad had worked together to recreate 80-year old Hasselblad colour. The company earlier this week confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series would come with Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad, which will offer accurate and natural-looking colours. The promo video again shows the rear camera setup on the OnePlus 9 Pro, which now is confirmed to sport a quad-camera setup. The company has revealed that there will be the Sony IMX766 sensor on the OnePlus 9 series, and a recent leak claimed the presence of a 50-megapixel sensor on the Pro model. The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 will come with a custom Sony IMX789 sensor.

OnePlus 9 Pro Sandstone version spotted in the promo video

We have discussed how important the Hasselblad and OnePlus partnership for the OnePlus 9 Pro and future smartphones from the company will be.

We have been hearing many rumours about OnePlus bringing a Sandstone version of the OnePlus 9 Pro, similar to the iconic OnePlus One smartphone. A recent leak showing both the handsets also tipped about the arrival of the Sandstone version. The new video featuring Pete shows the Sandstone version in full glory and seemingly confirms the new variant. At this point, we do not know whether the Sandstone version will be launched as a variant or colour model. But, we are sure that OnePlus will give more info around it on March 23.

The OnePlus 9 series will be announced on March 23, and the company can also be expected to reveal the OnePlus Watch, which was confirmed by the company a few months back. However, we will have our fingers crossed for the event.