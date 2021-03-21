OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 specs confirmed, both use Snapdragon 888 chipset

Highlights Both smartphones will support 5G and will be powered by Snapdragon 888.

Both will have 8GB as well 12GB RAM variants.

The OnePlus 9R which will be a more affordable model is also likely to launch alongside on March 23rd.

The latest flagship smartphone series by OnePlus, the OnePlus 9 has been the subject of plenty of rumours since late 2020. Now we are only a few days away from the official unveiling of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The specifications for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have been confirmed.

The flagship model OnePlus 9 will have 5G support and a large 4500 mAh lithium polymer battery. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. OnePlus 9 will have two variants; 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. The other more powerful variant will have 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal memory storage. Coming to the display, the OnePlus 9 will have a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels.

The larger OnePlus 9 Pro which will be launched alongside the OnePlus 9 will also have 5G support and the same 4500 mAh lithium polymer battery. It will also be powered by the same Snapdragon 888 processor and will be available in the same two variants with 8 and 12 GB RAM with 128 and 256 GB internal memory storage respectively. However, where the Pro model differs from the regular OnePlus 9 is the screen. The OnePlus 9 Pro will sport a 6.7 inch Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1440x3216 pixels.

The OnePlus 9 series is also going to have a third model OnePlus 9R which was recently confirmed by CEO Pete Lau. Lau said that with the OnePlus 9R launch, the OnePlus aims to expand the smartphone offering to cater to different users. He added that the OnePlus 9R would "reinstate" the brand's promise to provide the OnePlus smartphone experience to more users, with a broader category being covered thanks to the low-pricing.

Apart from the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9 Pro, the company is set to launch its first smartwatch in eight years. The OnePlus 9 series is launching on March 23.