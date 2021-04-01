OnePlus 9 Pro next sale date set for April 15, company says it got overwhelming response

Highlights OnePlus 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs 64,999.

The smartphone comes with Hasselblad co-developed cameras.

It is available via Amazon, OnePlus.in, and select physical retailers.

OnePlus 9 Pro, the company's new flagship smartphone, went on sale today in India. The smartphone is now listed as out of stock on both Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. A note on Amazon India says, "Thank you for the overwhelming response." The company also announced April 15 to be the next sale date for the flagship handset.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will be available for interested consumers on April 15, 12 noon on Amazon. The smartphone is also likely to be available on OnePlus.in on the same date. The company offers up to Rs 4,000 off to SBI Bank customers who make a purchase using credit card or EMI transactions.

We have already reviewed the OnePlus 9 Pro and found it extremely powerful for everyday use. The handset comes with an excellent display panel with a Smart 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor that makes all tasks super smooth, and cameras that now have Hasselblad branding and enhancements from the legendary camera maker.

To refresh specs, the OnePlus 9 Pro weighs 197 grams and sports 8.7mm thickness. It comes in Morning Mist, Forest Green, and Stellar Black colours. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. It comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The handset comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as Face Unlock.

It packs a 4500mAh battery under the hood and supports Warp Charge 65T, which can charge the phone from 0 to 100 per cent in less than 30 minutes. The smartphone also supports wireless charging.

The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with LTPO, 20.1:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass. The screen offers 1440x3216 pixels screen resolution and an incredible 525 PPI pixel density. For selfies, the smartphone packs a 16-megapixel sensor.

There's a quad-camera setup at the backa 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX789 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, EIS, and dual-LED flash. There's a secondary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It also packs an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The smartphone can record 8K videos. Other camera features include Nightscape, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Cat/Dog Face Focus, Raw file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, Timelapse, and Hyperlapse mode.

If you want more in-depth details about the OnePlus 9 Pro, then you can head to our review here and give it a read before purchasing the device.