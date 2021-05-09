OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 now receiving OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update

Highlights The new firmware update bumps up the Android security patch level for both OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

OnePlus only recently released the OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, the company is already pushing another software update with build number OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 for these smartphones. The new software build brings updated security patches, improvements, and a couple of fixes.

The latest system update for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro arrives in the form of OxygenOS 11.2.5.5. First and foremost, this update bumps up the security patch level to May 2021. We've got the full changelog for you below:

System

Improved Charging Performance

Fixed the small probability lagging issue of the keyboard

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.05



Camera

Improved the HDR effect in some shooting scenes

Improved the white balance performance of the rear camera



Network

Improved the stability of network communication

Improved the performance of Wi-Fi connection

The update improves charging performance, fixes keyboard lagging issues, and improves the stability of the system. With regard to cameras, the new OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro improves the HDR effect in some shooting scenes. Though these new improvements aren't going to be a game-changer for the OnePlus 9 series cameras, they should at least fine-tune the camera performance. Moreover, it also improves the white balance of the rear camera.

This new update also improves the stability of network communication and also improves the performance of the Wi-Fi connection. The update weighs around 130MB in size.

Rolling out to Indian users first, the OxygenOS 11.2.5.5 update should become available to other regions over the coming days. You can manually check for the update by heading over to Settings. Then tap on System Updates. If the updater detects a new update, then it will show you a notification. You need to tap on it to begin the downloading process.