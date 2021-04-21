OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 receiving camera improvements and April security patch with OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update

Highlights The new Oxygen OS 11.2.4.4 update is about 350MB in size.

OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 users are now receiving the fourth update since launch, and this one claims to fix a few issues and bumps to the April Security patch. The OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update is now rolling out for both the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 smartphones. The company is gradually pushing out the update via over-the-air (OTA), which means that if you haven't received it yet, don't worry. It will be available on your device in the next few days.

As per the changelog, the all-new OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 brings charging stability improvements for both the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9. The new update also improves the sensitivity of the keyboard in the edge area and improves the temperature control strategy, and fixes the issue where the battery icon in the status bar is abnormally displayed. The new update also fixes a small probability issue that the Google Fi SIM card cannot accept incoming calls. The latest OxygenOS update also fixes known issues that haven't been described in the changelog. The update also bumps the Android Security month patch to April.

In terms of camera-related enhancements, the OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 changelog says it improves the image purity and ambience performance, improves the white balance consistency of the rear camera, and improves image over-sharpening of the rear camera.

In case you haven't got a pop-up notification on your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones, then head to the Settings > System > System Updates. The Oxygen OS 11.2.4.4 update is about 350MB in size and isn't a very massive upgrade.

Notably, this is the fourth update that's being rolled out to the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 within a month of launch. This tells you how focused the OnePlus team is to ensure the right experience for consumers in India.

The last OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update was rolled out for both the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 in the second week of April. The update was mostly about resolving the overheating issues that were reported by OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 users who were extensively using the cameras.