OnePlus 9 Pro survives scratch, burn and bend tests on video, shows strong build

Highlights OnePlus 9 Pro registered only a few scratches during the scratch test.

It came out of the flame test easily and fully-functional.

The smartphone endured the bend test very easily.

OnePlus is gaining all the limelight since the global launch of its OnePlus 9 series on Tuesday. Most of this attention is focused on the new OnePlus flagship - the OnePlus 9 Pro. The device promises a top-notch Android experience, and it now seems that it does so in an extremely protective shell.

The smartphone was recently put to the test for its strength by noted YouTuber JerryRigEverything. Having been through several tests to check it built, it might not really come as a surprise for many that the device passed all the tests with flying colours.

The tests consisted of a scratch test, a bend test, and a flame test on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Starting with the Mohs hardness test, the device showed much resistance against scratches but eventually gave out, registering scratches at level six and seven. This is exactly how the phone was supposed to have performed.

Zack Nelson, the show host, even scratched the part where the in-display fingerprint scanner sits. The scanner was unaffected and performed well at every try.

Moving on, Nelson tried the bend test on the OnePlus 9 Pro. The device did not bend or have any fractures with the strength of Nelson's hands. Asus ROG Phone 5 recently failed this test, breaking into pieces.

OnePlus 9 Pro even survived the flame test wherein Nelson held a lighter to the screen and sprayed flame over the phone's display for about 40 seconds. The display easily survived the torment and was just as functional as ever.

A look at Nelson's bend test testifies the structural rigidity of the OnePlus 9 Pro. The device never breaks or even comes close to falling apart. It stays intact with increased pressure with an ever-so-slight bend for a moment in between.

The video by Nelson proves that the OnePlus 9 Pro is a very well-built phone that can easily withstand the wear and tear one can expect on a smartphone on a daily basis. Premium as it looks, the OnePlus 9 Pro might have a great edge over the flagships of other OEMs available in the market.

It will be interesting to see how the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R perform under similar tests by JerryRigEverything. If the latter survives the tests easily, OnePlus might have a real market winner in its hands, especially with the budget cost of the device.