OnePlus 9 Pro's wireless charging is faster than wired charging on most smartphones

Highlights OnePlus 9 Pro is company's most premium smartphone.

OnePlus 9 Pro supports 50W wireless charging.

The smartphone charges faster than most phones.

OnePlus has taken a major leap with the OnePlus 9 series. The flagship OnePlus 9 Pro is now the most expensive OnePlus smartphone ever in the country and it gets a lot of things right to justify the price tag. The new partnership with Hasselblad seems very promising, there is a new eye-catching design and of course, you get flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The only area where you cannot see a major change in terms of numbers is the battery.

Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro pack the same 4500 mAh batteries that have support for Warp Charge 65T. This is the same charger that came with last year's OnePlus 8T and is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 100 per cent in less than 29 minutes. That's impressive, even now.

But, what a lot of people might have missed and is equally mind-blowing is the fact that OnePlus has added support for 50W wireless charging on the OnePlus 9 Pro, which means it can fully charge wirelessly in 43 minutes with the company's Warp Charge 50 Wireless. Now, that's insane!

It was only last year that OnePlus had introduced wireless charging on its smartphones. OnePlus 8 Pro was the first to get this feature and to see how far the smartphone maker has come in less than 12 months is impressive. The wireless charging on OnePlus 9 Pro is twice as fast as the charging on the 8 Pro. This also means that the OnePus 9 Pro now charges faster than most smartphones do with a wired charger, at least those who still ship one.

For example, Samsung's 45W fast charger takes around 54 minutes to charger compatible smartphones from 0 to 100 per cent. Moreover, the South Korean electronics maker has stopped shipping it with the phone so you will actually have to spend extra to get one. The same goes for Apple iPhones that are not known for their fast charging.

Of course, you will also have to buy the OnePlus wireless charger to make best use of this feature.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India

The OnePlus 9 Pro India price starts at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes at Rs 69,999. Both the variants can be grabbed with a discount of Rs 4000 by using a SBI Bank card for the purchase.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

To give you a quick recap of all the features, the OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smart 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass on top. It comes with a screen resolution of 1440x3216 pixels (QHD+) and offers a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

For cameras, the 9 Pro gets a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor with OIS and EIS support. Then, there's the 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor. The smartphone also packs an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor alongside a dual-LED flash.