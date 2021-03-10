OnePlus 9 series confirmed to come with Sony IMX766 ultra-wide sensor ahead of March 23 launch

Highlights OnePlus 9 series is set to be unveiled on March 23.

OnePlus 9 series likely to include three models.

The Pro model confirmed to get quad sensors at the back.

OnePlus 9 series is set to be unveiled during the company's virtual March 23 event globally, including India. The company, ahead of the launch, is teasing features of the new smartphones in an attempt to create buzz around the unveiling later this month. The company took to Twitter to announce the presence of a Sony IMX766 ultra-wide sensor on the OnePlus 9 series.

Going by some earlier leaks, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to pack a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor alongside a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. The smartphone is likely to pack a 2-megapixel depth sensor as well. It's worth mentioning that OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will use a custom Sony IMX789 sensor.

We can expect the OnePlus 9 Pro to feature the Sony IMX766 and IMX789 sensors, however, there are chances that the OnePlus 9 may as well get the same ultra-wide and wide-angle sensor. We will have to wait till March 23 to find out.



The company shared a dedicated page link for the OnePlus 9 series and confirmed the Sony IMX766 ultra-wide sensor in a tweet. Based on leaks so far, we know that the OnePlus 9 may get a triple camera array while the company has confirmed the Pro model's quad-camera setup.

The company is teasing the new OnePlus 9 series via its dedicated page, offering the "Notify me" option for interested customers with a chance to win an OnePlus 9 series device. The company has also invited community members to join The Lab, a beta programme from OnePlus, where they get access to the device before the regular buyer. Notably, the company has done similar community exercises for previous models include the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus, earlier this week, revealed the much-anticipated Hasselblad partnership for the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. As rumoured, the legendary camera brand and OnePlus have entered a long-term partnership for three-years. The company has announced an investment of over $150 million over the period of the partnership. OnePlus confirmed some camera features like the new "Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad, " which offers accurate and natural-looking colours to photos taken with OnePlus phones. The next is the Hasselblad Pro Mode which will let pro users tweaks settings as well as use 12-bit RAW format. OnePlus also confirmed the new panoramic camera with a 14-degree field of view at the front.

The OnePlus 9 series is likely to include three phones - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9E/ 9R. The new OnePlus devices will be announced on March 23 at 7:30 pm IST, and you can stay tuned to India Today Tech for more info around the new series.