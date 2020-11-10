OnePlus 9 series key specifications, design details leak, could come with 144Hz display and more

Highlights OnePlus 9 series has been leaked online.

The series could come with three new phones at the time of launch.

The OnePlus 9 series could come with 144Hz displays.

It's not been long since the launch of the OnePlus 8T, and now we already have a lot of information coming in about its successor, the OnePlus 9 series of devices. As per the latest leaks, the OnePlus 9 series could be populated by as many as three different models, with two of them being called the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, while the third model tipped to be called the OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9 Ultra.

Interestingly, all three models from the series are said to come powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset and also include a punch hole display and selfie camera at the front. This information comes courtesy of tipster, TechDroider, who took to Twitter to reveal this information about the upcoming series, OnePlus 9.

In the leak he also reveals that the OnePlus 9 will carry the model number LE2110, while the OnePlus 9 Pro will have the model numbers LE2117, LE2119, and LE2120. The OnePlus 9T or OnePlus 9 Ultra could carry a model number LE2127.

While the tipster doesn't reveal anything else about the device, a separate post on Weibo has laid bare pretty much all there is to know about the three devices. The post takes the lid off the complete specifications of the device, claiming that the devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 875 SoC under the hood.

However, what's more interesting is that it claims the phones will also get 144Hz displays, and will come with designs that will feature IP68-certified bodies. Apart from this, there will be NFC support and the presence of dual stereo speakers.

There will be punch-hole displays as mentioned above and the phones will use OnePlus' 65W fast wired charging solution to top up their batteries. Additionally, there will also be a 40W wireless charging technologies.

For now, there is no real timeline on the launch of the devices as the company has still not started talking about the series officially. There have been no teasers from the company, but with leaks coming in thick and fast, it is speculated that the series is already in the final legs of its development cycle and as such could be launched in the middle of March next year.