OnePlus 9 series launch date could be announced on March 8, the company teases Moonshot

Highlights OnePlus is offering consumers a chance to sign-up for getting first-hand details of the Moonshot announcement on March 8.

OnePlus 9 series is likely to launch this month.

The range is expected to include three smartphones.

OnePlus 9 series is expected to be announced this month, and the company has teased a Moonshot announcement on March 8. However, it doesn't seem to be some sort of launch but a reveal of the launch date. Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus took to Twitter to tease the Moonshot announcement on March 8, which says, "Something new is on the horizon."

The company has also launched a dedicated website that doesn't seem to give away anything. We expect the company to reveal the launch date for the OnePlus 9 series on March 8. The dedicated page also offers interested consumers to sign-up for the announcement, and the bottom page says, "Subscribe to receive news, promotions and recommendations about OnePlus products and services from OnePlus, its agencies and partners."

Based on reports so far, the company is expected to announce three smartphones, including OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9 Pro. A tipster on Twitter claimed that OnePlus could announce its new OnePlus 9 series on March 23.

Apart from the OnePlus 9 series, the company is likely to announce the OnePlus Watch, which will be the company's first smartwatch. Lau confirmed the smartwatch earlier this year. Some reports have hinted that the OnePlus 9 Pro could come in Forest Green, Morning mist, and Stellar Black colours. The OnePlus, on the other hand, is said to come in Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist colours.

Talking about details, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to sport a Hasselblad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are likely to ship with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line chipsets Snapdragon 888. The OnePlus 9 is said to feature a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to come with a 6.78-inch OLED display.

The third OnePlus model is said to come with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display and may be powered by the Snapdragon 690 processor. It is said to launch as the OnePlus 9R and pack a 5000mAh battery.