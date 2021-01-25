OnePlus 9 series rumour roundup: Big displays, Snapdragon 888 SoC and everything else we know so far

Highlights OnePlus is tipped to launch as many as three new phones in March.

OnePlus 9 Lite could come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

OnePlus 9 Pro could flaunt a curved display.

OnePlus is widely tipped to launch new OnePlus 9 series smartphones in March this year, and ahead of their launch, we have started to get more and more information about the devices that could be launched by the company. As per reports, we could see the company launch three models including the OnePlus 9 Lite, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro, with details about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro leaking online.

The latest round of leaks reveals the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will come with a 3.8mm punch-hole positioned at their upper-left corner with the former getting a 6.55-inch flat panel capable of Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is expected to be equipped with a of 6.78-inches curved edge display which will offer a Quad HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The report further suggests that the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will weigh less than 200 grams with the OnePlus 9 tipped to sport a slim profile of 8mm, while the Pro variant could come measuring 8.5mm in thickness. The available information also suggests that the OnePlus 9 series phone will come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, with the phones also offering high amount of RAM and storage.

OnePlus 9 series cameras

Previously, we've seen reports about the OnePlus 9's camera module which is being said to be heroed by a 50-megapixel lens. As per a leak on SlashLeaks, the phone will feature a three-camera system, the mainstay of which will be a 50-megapixel Ultra Vision wide-angle camera with f/1.9 aperture. The leak also reveals that this lens will be coupled with a 20-megapixel Cine Camera, an ultrawide lens with f/1.8 aperture. As for the third lens in the setup, there will be an OIS assisted 12-megapixel telephoto camera with autofocus and an f/3.4 aperture.

Reports also say that the phone maker is set to partner with Leica for the OnePlus 9 series. As per a well-known tipster, Teme(@RODENT950) multiple phone makers are partnering with Leica to bring their cameras on their phones, and apparently, one of them is the OnePlus.

OnePlus 9 Lite

OnePlus is also tipped to launch a third device alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro phones. This device is tipped to be called the OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9 Lite. This information comes via reliable tipster Max Jambor AKA @MaxJmb, who claims that there will be a third device that will be launched as part of the OnePlus lineup in early-2021. OnePlus 9 Lite is expected not to feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC, but instead, be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset.

