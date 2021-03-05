OnePlus 9E (OnePlus 9R) launch soon: Specs, features, India price, launch date, and everything we know so far

Highlights OnePlus 9E/9R is expected to ship with Snapdragon 690 chipset.

It may come with a 90Hz AMOLED display.

It is expected to be priced affordably.

OnePlus 9 series, after being heavily leaked, is finally on the cusp of the launch. The brand revealed a poster recently hinting towards a big announcement on March 8. However, through another leak, we know that the upcoming lineup may debut on March 23. An Amazon listing has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will be available in India via Amazon India.

OnePlus 8 series brought two devices in April last year, the standard OnePlus 8 and the flagship OnePlus 8 Pro. However, the equation might change this time around as several media reports are hinting towards not two but three devices. This should include the regular OnePlus 9, the top end One Plus 9 Pro and another device dubbed as OnePlus 9E/9R.

We have already detailed the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro extensively. Hence, we decided to dig about this new additional device. The OnePlus 9E/9R is expected to be the cheapest in the upcoming OnePlus lineup. So without any further ado, lets jump straight into the article to find everything we know about this smartphone.

OnePlus 9E (OnePlus 9R) specs and features

--The OnePlus 9 lineup has seen a plethora of leaks, but there's still a lot of confusion around the name of the third device. While some reports suggest that it will be called OnePlus 9E, others say that it will be called 9R.

--Popular tipsters like Evan Blass and Ishan Agarwal claim that the device will launch as OnePlus 9R. However, a new listing on Spigen's website (case maker) reveals that the upcoming device could be named OnePlus 9E. The website has already listed all three devices ahead of the launch.

--Another tweet coming from Max Jambor also claims the device to be called as OnePlus 9E.

--That being said, it's still unclear if the device will be called OnePlus 9E, OnePlus 9R or something else. We will keep you posted once we have an official confirmation around it.

--The upcoming OnePlus 9E/9R could take inspiration from the OnePlus 8T, which turned out to an excellent affordable flagship. It shipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED panel with HDR10+ certification and a capable set of 48-megapixel quad rear cameras.

-- As for the specs of the OnePlus 9E/9R are concerned, the smartphone is expected to ship with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Moving further, the smartphone may be powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 690 SoC, as suggested by several media reports.

--For your information, Snapdragon 690 is an octa-core chipset based on an 8nm manufacturing process. It is clocked at 2GHz and coupled with Adreno 619L GPU. Apart from this, the chipset also comes with 5G and dual-band WiFi support.

--Further, the device is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.

--The camera system on the upcoming OnePlus 9 has also seen a plethora of leaks. We know already know that the OnePlus 9 Pro is getting Hasselblad cameras. Keeping that in mind, we can also predict the OnePlus 9E/9R to get decently good cameras even if they are not coming from Hasselblad.

--As per our information, the OnePlus 9E/9R will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera. However, there's no information about others that will come alongside the primary camera.

--The OnePlus 9E/9R, as mentioned before, is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 690 chipset, which also powered the midrange Nord N10 5G. The Nord N10 5G, as the name suggests, came with 5G support, so it is easy to predict that the upcoming OnePlus 9E/9R will also come with 5G support.

OnePlus 9E (OnePlus 9R) India launch

OnePlus has teased a moonshot poster hinting towards a big announcement on March 8. Also, another leak says that the OnePlus 9 series is coming on March 23. We expect the OnePlus 9E/9R to launch alongside OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro on the same date.

OnePlus 9E (OnePlus 9R) India price

Unlike the launch date, we do not have any information about the pricing of this device. However, we know about the OnePlus Nord N10 5G pricing, which came with Snapdragon 690. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G was priced at $269, which roughly converts to Rs 20,000. Keeping that in mind, we can expect the upcoming OnePlus 9E/9R to be priced somewhere around Rs 22,000 in India.