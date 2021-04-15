OnePlus 9R review in five points: The best smartphone under Rs 40,000?

Highlights OnePlus 9R is the most affordable smartphone in the company's new OnePlus 9 series.

It is powered by Snapdragon 870 processor and sports a 120Hz display.

The smartphone is going on sale for all via Amazon, its website, and select physical stores.

OnePlus 9R is one of the most aggressively priced smartphones coming from OnePlus in the last few years. We have said that in as many words in our review, which you can read here, and it talks in-depth about the overall performance of the device. But this is also a long read. So, if you want some key takeaways around the OnePlus 9R, it comes with an identical design as last year's OnePlus 8T but with few cosmetic changes here and there. The processor under the hood is quite capable, and the display supports a 120Hz refresh rate which is a bonus.

There are some shortcomings but not enough to strike the OnePlus 9R out of being a contender for the best smartphone under Rs 40,000. Here's a quick recap of the OnePlus 9R review in five points that will be handy for you if you are short on time.

Point 1: The OnePlus 9R is the same wine in a new bottle, and that means it is almost identical to the OnePlus 8T that launched last year. However, the good thing here is the metal build which feels premium for the price and, in our opinion, offers a better hand feel than the OnePlus 9. While the OnePlus 9 did come with a glass back, the smartphone frames were polymer, which took away the device's premium quotient. For the OnePlus 9R, the company has been heavily marketing as a gamer's delight smartphone. That's not just possible with a powerful processor but also with a design that perfectly matches the aesthetics. Fortunately, the OnePlus 9R fits the bill and comes with a great design that is apt for extended gaming hours.

Point 2: The processor should keep you happy regardless of what apps or games you are running. We tested the OnePlus 9R with some heavy lifting work, and well, the phone didn't stutter a bit. The phone also aptly managed to hold the company's claims about handling the gaming prowess. The OnePlus 9R is an excellent gaming companion, and you won't be bothered about heat issues because it features several gaming-related features, including a 14 temperature sensor to monitor the device's temperature.

Point 3: The OnePlus 9R features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is bright, and we had a fun time using it during the review. It's a great panel if you're a heavy multimedia user and shouldn't be left unsatisfied. We can safely say that the OnePlus 9R offers one of the best displays at this price point so far.

Point 4: If there's one department that's likely to impress you, then it has to be the battery. The OnePlus 9R ships with a 4500mAh battery which is the same size we saw on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It also comes with Warp Charge 65 support which can fully charge the smartphone in less than 40 minutes. During the review, the 9R lasted for about a day with heavy usage, and the Warp Charge 65 is a cherry on the cake.

Point 5: Even the OnePlus 9R doesn't come with a few shortcomings. The smartphone uses a glass back, which makes it slightly slippery and considering, summer is already here, then get ready with sweaty hands. The best way to avoid that is to put a rear case on the handset. The smartphone comes with a decent quad-camera setup, but we felt that the low-light camera performance isn't excellent. The daylight shots we took during the review were decent, with abundant details and natural light. OnePlus could improve the low-light shots with software enhancements rolled out as future updates.