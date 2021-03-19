OnePlus 9R will be exclusive to India, launch alongside OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro confirms CEO Pete Lau

Highlights OnePlus 9R will be the third smartphone in the OnePlus 9 range.

CEO Pete Lau confirmed the smartphone in an interview.

OnePlus 9R aims to make the OnePlus experience accessible to a more affordable price point.

OnePlus 9R, the third-smartphone in the company's OnePlus 9 series has been confirmed by CEO Pete Lau merely days before the launch. Talking about the 9R, Lau said that the new smartphone would offer a flagship experience at an affordable price. OnePlus is the same company that gave the world the OnePlus One back in 2014, which was hailed as the flagship killer at that time. As we have written earlier, the OnePlus 9R (earlier referred to as OnePlus 9E in several reports) will be the most affordable in the OnePlus 9 series.

The confirmation by Pete Lau came during an interview with News 18, where he talked about the upcoming OnePlus 9R at length.

Lau said that with the OnePlus 9R launch, the OnePlus aims to expand the smartphone offering to cater to different users. He added that the OnePlus 9R would "reinstate" the brand's promise to provide the OnePlus smartphone experience to more users, with a broader category being covered thanks to the low-pricing. He further said that the OnePlus 9R is the company's effort to provide for the needs of the core community.

Lau stressed offering a great gaming experience to the OnePlus user community, and this is where the OnePlus 9R may stand out. He talked about some basic features that smartphone enthusiasts, including the OnePlus community, can expect from the OnePlus 9R, including "smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls and a superior viewing experience."

Lau also hinted towards a "class-leading industrial design", which means we can expect a balanced handset that can be great for everyday usage. He also talked about how 5G connectivity has been at the core for OnePlus, and the company continues the focus with the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus 9R: What can we expect in terms of specs and pricing

The OnePlus 9R can be expected to come with a mid-range processor along with a decent set of cameras and a battery that should last for a day.

Based on preliminary leaks, the OnePlus 9R is said to come with a 90Hz display and feature a 6.5-inch display. The smartphone is expected to come with a larger display than the OnePlus Nord. Under the hood, the 9R is said to powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor with up to 8GB of RAM. On the camera front, the OnePlus 9R is likely to get the 48-megapixel primary sensor.

As far as pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 9R could be priced between the OnePlus Nord and the upcoming OnePlus 9. If the company plans to go aggressive, we can even expect it to be priced around Rs 20-25,000 in India. Considering the OnePlus 9R is the company's attempt to woo some users in the mid-range space with a decent set of specs, we expect the smartphone to come with very competitive pricing.

Apart from the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9 Pro, the company is set to launch its first smartwatch in eight years. The OnePlus 9 series is launching on March 23, and you can stay tuned to India Today Tech for all the latest updates.